Adopt a Camper, sponsorships needed for CMS sixth grade camp

Coronado Middle School (CMS) sixth graders will be attending the annual San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp at Camp Cuyamaca from April 6-10. Trained outdoor-education teachers will guide the students in the study of conservation, nature, and science. Lessons incorporate trail experiences and citizen scientist projects to create hands-on learning that is meaningful, memorable, and fun. For many students the overnight experience transforms how they feel about science and themselves as learners. Several CMS teachers will accompany the sixth graders to camp, and will remain with them during the week.

The cost for each child to attend is $390. While many families are able to meet this financial requirement, others find this fee is a significant burden. No child will be denied participation in the Outdoor Education Camp because of financial need. Every child who wants to attend will be given the opportunity.

In order to make camp a reality for all Coronado middle schoolers, help from the community is welcome. Individuals or companies are invited to “Adopt a Camper.” Donations of any amount will be greatly appreciated. Follow this link: https://bit.ly/3OgcnKi to donate using a credit card. You can also drop off a check payable to Coronado Middle School or mail it to 550 F Avenue, Coronado, CA, 92118.

Additional information about 6th grade camp can be found on San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp website: https://www.sdcoe.net/schools/cuyamaca-outdoor. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions.

We appreciate your support of this unique educational experience for our students.

Sincerely,

Brooke Falar

CMS Principal





