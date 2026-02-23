Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Education

Adopt a Camper, sponsorships needed for CMS sixth grade camp

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Coronado Middle School (CMS) sixth graders will be attending the annual San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp at Camp Cuyamaca from April 6-10. Trained outdoor-education teachers will guide the students in the study of conservation, nature, and science. Lessons incorporate trail experiences and citizen scientist projects to create hands-on learning that is meaningful, memorable, and fun. For many students the overnight experience transforms how they feel about science and themselves as learners. Several CMS teachers will accompany the sixth graders to camp, and will remain with them during the week.

The cost for each child to attend is $390. While many families are able to meet this financial requirement, others find this fee is a significant burden. No child will be denied participation in the Outdoor Education Camp because of financial need. Every child who wants to attend will be given the opportunity.

In order to make camp a reality for all Coronado middle schoolers, help from the community is welcome. Individuals or companies are invited to “Adopt a Camper.” Donations of any amount will be greatly appreciated. Follow this link: https://bit.ly/3OgcnKi to donate using a credit card. You can also drop off a check payable to Coronado Middle School or mail it to 550 F Avenue, Coronado, CA, 92118.

Additional information about 6th grade camp can be found on San Diego County Outdoor Education Camp website: https://www.sdcoe.net/schools/cuyamaca-outdoor. Please email [email protected] if you have any questions.

We appreciate your support of this unique educational experience for our students.

Sincerely,
 Brooke Falar
CMS Principal



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

From CHS grad to Coronado mom: Why supporting CSF is my full-circle story

Education

2026 scholarship opportunities for CHS seniors offered by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Education

Coronado School of the Arts celebrates 30th anniversary with Emerald Expressions Gala

Education

CUSD hosts community forum on potential school cell phone restrictions

Community News

CSF Day of Giving returns Feb. 19 with exciting new prizes, all to support CUSD schools

Education

How Coronado shaped San Diego’s greatest philanthropist: Ellen Browning Scripps

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Who’s your favorite Coronado Hospital volunteer?

Community News

Coronado Community READ 2026: “The Feather Detective”

Education

2026 scholarship opportunities for CHS seniors offered by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Sports

CrossFit Coronado launches “Crown City Legends” to support active aging and connection

Stage

Lamb’s Players Theatre celebrates the Golden Age of the Album in Old Town with “The 70s!”

City of Coronado

City of Coronado opens mini-grant applications for FY 2026-27 Community Grant Program

More Local News

Habanero’s: Gas station tacos, the fuel we have been waiting for

Dining

Bernard Francis Gallant (1933-2026)

Obituaries

Meet Dr. Barbour, the behind-the-scenes hero at PAWS of Coronado

People

Chelsea’s Voice returns with community block party, renewed mission to support families with disabilities

People

Citing customer choice and green options, Council votes to join CCA for energy procurement

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Nicole Marie Pete chosen to create artwork for Imperial Beach splash...