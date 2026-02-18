Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Sports

CrossFit Coronado launches “Crown City Legends” to support active aging and connection

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Photo courtesy CrossFit Coronado

Staying steady on your feet, carrying groceries with confidence, or getting up and down from the floor are everyday abilities that become increasingly important with age. CrossFit Coronado hopes to help local residents maintain those skills through its new program, Crown City Legends.

Designed for adults age 50 and older, the 45-minute class focuses on building practical strength, balance, and mobility in a supportive, coach-led group setting. Movements are adjusted to the individual, making the program approachable for beginners and those returning to exercise after time away.

“In a town like Coronado, community matters,” said the team at CrossFit Coronado. “We built Crown City Legends so our 50+ neighbors have a place to feel supported, stay active, and truly belong.”

Photo courtesy CrossFit Coronado

Organizers say the class is about more than fitness. By improving strength and stability, participants can reduce fall risk, maintain independence, and continue doing the activities they love with the people they love.

Crown City Legends meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:15 a.m., and no previous CrossFit experience is required.

One free trial class (one session) is offered, and then it’s $30/class, with the option to purchase an unlimited recurring plan as well.

For more information or to register, contact CrossFit Coronado.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Community READ 2026: “The Feather Detective”

Education

2026 scholarship opportunities for CHS seniors offered by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Education

Coronado School of the Arts celebrates 30th anniversary with Emerald Expressions Gala

City of Coronado

Should Coronado change how it buys electricity? Council to decide

Education

CUSD hosts community forum on potential school cell phone restrictions

Military

Meet Your Neighbor: Kathy Prout’s dedication benefits thousands

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Stage

Lamb’s Players Theatre celebrates the Golden Age of the Album in Old Town with “The 70s!”

City of Coronado

City of Coronado opens mini-grant applications for FY 2026-27 Community Grant Program

People

Junior Optimists say Thank You to Coronado for tackling hunger

Community News

Rare Snowy Plover returns to the wild following rescue and rehabilitation

Community News

CIFF launches 2026 Educational Classic Film Program line-up

Stage

Coronado Playhouse wants to hear from you

More Local News

Coronado Community READ 2026: “The Feather Detective”

Community News

2026 scholarship opportunities for CHS seniors offered by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Education

Coronado School of the Arts celebrates 30th anniversary with Emerald Expressions Gala

Education

Should Coronado change how it buys electricity? Council to decide

City of Coronado

CUSD hosts community forum on potential school cell phone restrictions

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Who’s your favorite Coronado Hospital volunteer?