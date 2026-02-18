CrossFit Coronado launches “Crown City Legends” to support active aging and connection

Staying steady on your feet, carrying groceries with confidence, or getting up and down from the floor are everyday abilities that become increasingly important with age. CrossFit Coronado hopes to help local residents maintain those skills through its new program, Crown City Legends.

Designed for adults age 50 and older, the 45-minute class focuses on building practical strength, balance, and mobility in a supportive, coach-led group setting. Movements are adjusted to the individual, making the program approachable for beginners and those returning to exercise after time away.

“In a town like Coronado, community matters,” said the team at CrossFit Coronado. “We built Crown City Legends so our 50+ neighbors have a place to feel supported, stay active, and truly belong.”

Organizers say the class is about more than fitness. By improving strength and stability, participants can reduce fall risk, maintain independence, and continue doing the activities they love with the people they love.

Crown City Legends meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:15 a.m., and no previous CrossFit experience is required.

One free trial class (one session) is offered, and then it’s $30/class, with the option to purchase an unlimited recurring plan as well.

For more information or to register, contact CrossFit Coronado.





