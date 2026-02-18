Lamb’s Players Theatre celebrates the Golden Age of the Album in Old Town with “The 70s!”

Lamb’s Players Theatre has announced the return of the hit musical revue, “The 70s!, The Golden Age of the Album,” for a limited run at the Old Town Theatre from Feb. 26 through April 12.

Produced by Robert Smyth, the production is co-authored by Lamb’s Players artists Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington. Meads directs and Eggington has authored the arrangements and directs the music with a refreshed score. Christine Wisner Hall is the choreographer.

The cast includes Angela Chatelain Avila, Bryan Barbarin, Steve Gouveia, Garry Hall, Sydney Joyner, Avery Nelson Nathan Nonhof, Rik Ogden, Natasha Reese, Scott Glenn Roberts, Dave Rumley, Been Read, Ben van Diepen, Joy Yandell-Hall, Logan Stevens, and Russ Mitchell.

The Old Town Theatre

4040 Twiggs Street, San Diego

Tickets range from $48 to $118, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Wed, 2 pm & 7 pm/Thur, Fri & Sat 7pm/ Sat & Sun, 2 pm

More information and tickets are available online at www.lambsplayers.org or through the Lamb’s Box Office – 619-437-6000 (Wed.– Sat., noon to 6 pm).

