Islander Cross Country runners post PRs at league cluster meet

Last Wednesday the Cross Country team had their first league cluster meet where the entire team ran. This was the third meet out of five in the series with clusters one and three being scoring meets, two and four non-scoring (basically JV) and cluster five the league championship. Ten of our runners clocked personal records over the 3.11 mile city conference course. In the boys’ varsity race our top finisher, Vincent Russo, ran a PR time of 17:06, a 21 second improvement.

Our top boys’ finisher in the open race, Anton Youngblood, had be biggest PR of the day with a time of 18:25, over a minute faster than his time at our first cluster and 78 seconds over his best time in 2024.

Freshman runner Aryton Reyes looked impressive with a time of 19:44 for his first time over this course.

For the girls, Morgan Maske was once again our top finisher with a PR of 20:10 and a sixth place finish in the girls varsity race.

First time cross country runner, junior Vivian Scott, improved over her first cluster time by 40 seconds with 22:19.

Several members of the team will travel to Walnut, California this Friday to compete in the Mt. SAC (Mount San Antonio College) invite, the biggest in the country.





