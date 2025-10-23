Thursday, October 23, 2025
Islander Cross Country runners post PRs at league cluster meet

1 min.
George Green
Last Wednesday the Cross Country team had their first league cluster meet where the entire team ran. This was the third meet out of five in the series with clusters one and three being scoring meets, two and four non-scoring (basically JV) and cluster five the league championship. Ten of our runners clocked personal records over the 3.11 mile city conference course. In the boys’ varsity race our top finisher, Vincent Russo, ran a PR time of 17:06, a 21 second improvement.

Vincent Russo was our top boy finisher with a PR of 17:06

Our top boys’ finisher in the open race, Anton Youngblood, had be biggest PR of the day with a time of 18:25, over a minute faster than his time at our first cluster and 78 seconds over his best time in 2024.

Anton Youngblood had the biggest PR of the day with a time of 18:25.

Freshman runner Aryton Reyes looked impressive with a time of 19:44 for his first time over this course.

Freshman Aryton Reyes (Left) ran under 20 minutes his first time on the course. The other runner is Oscar Alicandri.

For the girls, Morgan Maske was once again our top finisher with a PR of 20:10 and a sixth place finish in the girls varsity race.

Morgan Maske was our top girl finisher with a PR  of 20:10.

First time cross country runner, junior Vivian Scott, improved over her first cluster time by 40 seconds with 22:19.

New runner, Vivian Scott (Right), clocked 22:19 for a 40 second improvement. The other runner is Nadia Roos.

Several members of the team will travel to Walnut, California this Friday to compete in the Mt. SAC (Mount San Antonio College) invite, the biggest in the country.



Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

