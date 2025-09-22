Monday, September 22, 2025
Islander cross country competes in massive night meet at Woodbridge Invite

1 min.
George Green
George Green

The Woodbridge Invite, one of the nation’s largest cross-country meets, is held at Irvine’s Great Park. Known for its relatively flat, fast, nighttime course, the event draws teams from across the country and fills up quickly. Over two nights, more than 400 schools and 1,500 runners competed, making for crowded conditions, both on the course and especially at the finish line, with shoulder-to-shoulder parents, coaches, and teammates cheering on the finishers. The largest races had more than 500 runners, but most were in the 200 to 300 range. All races covered a three-mile distance.

Coaches at the meet (L-R) John Downey, Nina Reamer, George Green. Photo by Amy Youngblood

The top boy finisher for us was Vincent Russo in the Varsity White division, with a time of 15:58. He was followed by Nathan Ayan (16:19, a nine-second PR), Andrew Buck, and Anton Youngblood. Both finished with times of 17:39. This was about a nine-second PR for Buck and a 31-second PR for Youngblood. Because of the schedule, we ran some of our younger boys in the senior boys’ race (allowed). Sophomore Ziggy Raunig was our top finisher with a time of 18:10 (a 47-second PR). He was followed by the Smith Twins, Chace and Woody, and sophomores Sebastian Tamariz, and Timothy Gilbert.

Sophomore Ziggy Raunig was our top finisher in the boys’ senior race with a PR time of 18:10. Photo by George Green

Our top finisher in the girls’ varsity race was Morgan Maske with 19:12. She was followed by Carly DeVore (20:51), Maesan Everitt (22:18, a 30-second PR), Vivian Scott (22:25), and Lily Humphrey (24:04). Ava Schlomer was our top finisher in the girls’ sophomore race with 23:35, followed by Annalei Berke with 24:52.

Ava Schlomer (left) and Annalei Berke before the sophomore girls race. Photo by George Green



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

Meet Your Neighbor: Sara Stillman, on growing up in Coronado and new estate law practice

People

CUSD faces lawsuit after suicide of middle school student, parents say child was bullied

Education

b•long Pilates celebrates one year and expands to Carlsbad

Business

Completion of suicide deterrent on Coronado Bridge slated for 2028

Community News

CUSD budget back on track, and an update on special education

Education

