Coronado Community READ 2026: “The Feather Detective”

The Coronado Public Library is excited to invite the community to read along and take part in the 10th Community READ. From its beginning, the program has sought to bring the community together through the shared experience of one book. Over the years, each selection has explored a wide range of themes and genres, and this year the title is “The Feather Detective” by Chris Sweeney, with companion books: “The Secret Language of Birds” by Lynne Kelly for teens and tweens, and “Birds” by Kevin Henkes for children.

With a visit from the author Chris Sweeney on March 5, a concert by the Peter Sprague Band on the March 6, a talk with the NAT’s leading ornithologist on March 12, as well as multiple discussions and kids and teen events, the library staff looks forward to celebrating this read all March.

Visit the library events calendar for details.

The Feather Detective: Mystery, Mayhem, and the Magnificent Life of Roxie Laybourne by Chris Sweeney is a 2025 biography. It’s t he fascinating and remarkable true story of the world’s first forensic ornithologist— Roxie Laybourne, who broke down barriers for women, solved murders, and investigated deadly airplane crashes with nothing more than a microscope and a few fragments of feathers.





