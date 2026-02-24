CJWC names La Corriente as Best Taste of Coronado 2025

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC), host of the annual A Taste of Coronado, announced that La Corriente has been named Best Taste of Coronado 2025, earning the Popular Vote at last year’s record-breaking event.

La Corriente had just opened its doors on Orange Avenue when it participated in Taste 2025, making its debut a highlight of the evening. The community’s welcome was resounding and the enthusiasm flowed both ways. Their vibrant flavors and energetic presence quickly made them a crowd favorite among attendees celebrating Coronado’s growing culinary scene.

“Our restaurant partners are truly the heart of A Taste of Coronado, and La Corriente’s enthusiastic participation, combined with the community’s response to their cuisine, made them a standout at last year’s event,” said Micki Palmer, Restaurant Lead for Taste 2025. “We’re thrilled to celebrate their recognition and excited to see them continue bringing that same energy and flavor to Orange Avenue.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Coronado community and to CJWC for this recognition,” said Kathia Iturrios, Coronado Manager of La Corriente. “Participating in A Taste of Coronado on our opening day was such a meaningful experience for our team, and we’re honored to be part of this vibrant local food community.”

With 2025 marking the most successful Taste to date, planning is already underway for A Taste of Coronado 2026.

Restaurants and sponsors interested in participating can learn more at coronadojuniorwomans.org/a-taste-of-coronado or email [email protected].

