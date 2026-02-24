Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Uncategorized

CJWC names La Corriente as Best Taste of Coronado 2025

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC), host of the annual A Taste of Coronado, announced that La Corriente has been named Best Taste of Coronado 2025, earning the Popular Vote at last year’s record-breaking event.

Pictured left to right: Sara France, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club; Victor Martin, La Corriente; Yazra Holcomb, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club; Axel Hernandez, La Corriente; Kathia Itsurro, Coronado Manager, La Corriente; Melissa Peirce, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club; Rubi Hernandez, La Corriente; Megan Heacock White, Coronado Junior Woman’s Club. Photo credit: Shay Studios / Sara France.

La Corriente had just opened its doors on Orange Avenue when it participated in Taste 2025, making its debut a highlight of the evening. The community’s welcome was resounding and the enthusiasm flowed both ways. Their vibrant flavors and energetic presence quickly made them a crowd favorite among attendees celebrating Coronado’s growing culinary scene.

“Our restaurant partners are truly the heart of A Taste of Coronado, and La Corriente’s enthusiastic participation, combined with the community’s response to their cuisine, made them a standout at last year’s event,” said Micki Palmer, Restaurant Lead for Taste 2025. “We’re thrilled to celebrate their recognition and excited to see them continue bringing that same energy and flavor to Orange Avenue.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Coronado community and to CJWC for this recognition,” said Kathia Iturrios, Coronado Manager of La Corriente. “Participating in A Taste of Coronado on our opening day was such a meaningful experience for our team, and we’re honored to be part of this vibrant local food community.”

With 2025 marking the most successful Taste to date, planning is already underway for A Taste of Coronado 2026.

Restaurants and sponsors interested in participating can learn more at coronadojuniorwomans.org/a-taste-of-coronado or email [email protected].

.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Conversational French & Spanish return March 3

Uncategorized

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Feb. 6-12, 2026

City of Coronado

Should Coronado change how it buys electricity? Council to decide

Uncategorized

Where fashion meets philanthropy: Cancer Cartel hosts signature shopping event

Uncategorized

Empty the Shelters national adoption event

News

Still eyeing Superfund designation, Supervisors request state funds for Tijuana River pollution study

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Who’s your favorite Coronado Hospital volunteer?

Community News

Coronado Community READ 2026: “The Feather Detective”

Education

2026 scholarship opportunities for CHS seniors offered by Friends of the Coronado Public Library

Sports

CrossFit Coronado launches “Crown City Legends” to support active aging and connection

Stage

Lamb’s Players Theatre celebrates the Golden Age of the Album in Old Town with “The 70s!”

City of Coronado

City of Coronado opens mini-grant applications for FY 2026-27 Community Grant Program

More Local News

Habanero’s: Gas station tacos, the fuel we have been waiting for

Dining

Bernard Francis Gallant (1933-2026)

Obituaries

Meet Dr. Barbour, the behind-the-scenes hero at PAWS of Coronado

People

Chelsea’s Voice returns with community block party, renewed mission to support families with disabilities

People

Citing customer choice and green options, Council votes to join CCA for energy procurement

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Nicole Marie Pete chosen to create artwork for Imperial Beach splash...