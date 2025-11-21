La Corriente Restaurant – fresh seafood with generous offerings of salsas and sauces

A true standout, the red snapper tostada is a favorite of diners – and of my dinner companion during a recent evening – at the new La Corriente Cocina del Pacifico restaurant which opened a month ago in the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) building.

The ambiance was inviting with scalloped umbrellas, string lighting, lush greenery, and warm heaters on the patio. We received top notch service, from our waiter Ivan placing the starched napkin in our lap, to the last bite of our decadent desserts recommended by our other attentive server Abiram.

Beginning with libations, the wine list has offerings from France, Italy, Spain, and the U.S., and other options include sake, Mexican Bloody Marys, beer, a coastal-inspired Margarita, and Mezcalitas. We opted for the coconut mocktail, which came topped with a cherry and rimmed with coconut flakes.

We dipped right into the trio of salsas – chipotle, avocado, and red – accompanied by limes and mini tostadas which we broke into pieces. We couldn’t resist ordering the guacamole, which was deliciously creamy and topped with pico de gallo. A diverse selection of salsas and sauces accompanied the menu items and we learned that they offer an impressive 20 varieties.

The menu is centered on seafood from the Pacific Coast, and offers an extensive raw bar with ceviches, aguachiles, and oysters by the half dozen. Other selections include Baja Maki Rolls, Shrimp and Octopus Spicy Tacos, and Soft Shell Crab Tacos which have proven to be a local favorite. Clam Chowder, Grilled Cauliflower, and “Zarandeado” Octopus are also available, along with a host of other interesting selections.

My dining buddy ordered the “Sayulita” Butterfly Fish, which was tender and came with frijoles charros and delicious red rice.

I opted for the Tijuana Ribeye Tacos which were bursting with chargrilled ribeye steak, melted cheese, lettuce, sliced avocado, and drizzled with peanut sauce, which gave them an interesting flavor. Next, I sampled the Artichoke and Jocoque Tostada, featuring roasted artichokes, ponzu and parmesan cheese.

The perfect finishing complement to our meal was the Pastel de Elote, a yummy moist corn cake, topped with dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream, along with traditional flan adorned with fresh strawberries. Next time I may opt for the maracuja (passion fruit) sorbet from the wide array of desserts.

La Corriente was founded in Tijuana in 2010 by Karim Reza and he created La Corriente Group the same year. In 2012, his childhood friend Diego Gonzalez joined the project. Since then, the brand has expanded across Mexico with locations in Tijuana, Mexicali, Monterrey, Mazatlán, and Mexico City. It’s first U.S. location opened in La Jolla in 2024. The two co-founders want to maintain the same standards of freshness, presentation, and hospitality that defined their original Tijuana location. The duo note, “We chose Coronado because it embodies the exact spirit of La Corriente — coastal, vibrant, proud of its heritage, and deeply connected to the water. After the incredible reception in La Jolla, we knew our next step had to be in a community where people value flavor, culture, and gathering with friends and family. Coronado has a strong sense of place, a welcoming local community, and a rhythm that feels very aligned with who we are as a brand.“

CHA collaborated closely with La Corriente to ensure the restaurant’s design and operations align with the heritage of the building and the community’s values. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm, La Corriente Cocina del Pacifico is located at 1100 Orange Avenue. If you love seafood and interesting flavor profiles, plan a visit and check out @lacorrientecoronado on Instagram. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.





