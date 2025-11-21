Friday, November 21, 2025
Dining

La Corriente Restaurant – fresh seafood with generous offerings of salsas and sauces

3 min.
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
The original Red Snapper Tostada is a favorite at La Corriente.

A true standout, the red snapper tostada is a favorite of diners – and of my dinner companion during a recent evening – at the new La Corriente Cocina del Pacifico restaurant which opened a month ago in the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) building.

The ambiance was inviting with scalloped umbrellas, string lighting, lush greenery, and warm heaters on the patio. We received top notch service, from our waiter Ivan placing the starched napkin in our lap, to the last bite of our decadent desserts recommended by our other attentive server Abiram.

Beginning with libations, the wine list has offerings from France, Italy, Spain, and the U.S., and other options include sake, Mexican Bloody Marys, beer, a coastal-inspired Margarita, and Mezcalitas. We opted for the coconut mocktail, which came topped with a cherry and rimmed with coconut flakes.

We dipped right into the trio of salsas – chipotle, avocado, and red – accompanied by limes and mini tostadas which we broke into pieces. We couldn’t resist ordering the guacamole, which was deliciously creamy and topped with pico de gallo. A diverse selection of salsas and sauces accompanied the menu items and we learned that they offer an impressive 20 varieties.

The Costa Allegre Ceviche pairs well with a craft beer. (photo courtesy of La Corriente)

The menu is centered on seafood from the Pacific Coast, and offers an extensive raw bar with ceviches, aguachiles, and oysters by the half dozen. Other selections include Baja Maki Rolls, Shrimp and Octopus Spicy Tacos, and Soft Shell Crab Tacos which have proven to be a local favorite. Clam Chowder, Grilled Cauliflower, and “Zarandeado” Octopus are also available, along with a host of other interesting selections.

The Sayulita Butterfly Fish is accompanied by red rice and frijoles charros.

My dining buddy ordered the “Sayulita” Butterfly Fish, which was tender and came with frijoles charros and delicious red rice.

I enjoyed the Tijuana Ribeye Tacos and the Artichoke and Jocoque Tostada.

I opted for the Tijuana Ribeye Tacos which were bursting with chargrilled ribeye steak, melted cheese, lettuce, sliced avocado, and drizzled with peanut sauce, which gave them an interesting flavor. Next, I sampled the Artichoke and Jocoque Tostada, featuring roasted artichokes, ponzu and parmesan cheese.

The perfect finishing complement to our meal was the Pastel de Elote, a yummy moist corn cake, topped with dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream, along with traditional flan adorned with fresh strawberries. Next time I may opt for the maracuja (passion fruit) sorbet from the wide array of desserts.

With a wide array of dessert options, our friendly servers recommended the Pastel de Elote Corn Cake finished with dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream and the Flan topped with fresh strawberries.

La Corriente was founded in Tijuana in 2010 by Karim Reza and he created La Corriente Group the same year. In 2012, his childhood friend Diego Gonzalez joined the project. Since then, the brand has expanded across Mexico with locations in Tijuana, Mexicali, Monterrey, Mazatlán, and Mexico City. It’s first U.S. location opened in La Jolla in 2024. The two co-founders want to maintain the same standards of freshness, presentation, and hospitality that defined their original Tijuana location. The duo note, “We chose Coronado because it embodies the exact spirit of La Corriente — coastal, vibrant, proud of its heritage, and deeply connected to the water. After the incredible reception in La Jolla, we knew our next step had to be in a community where people value flavor, culture, and gathering with friends and family. Coronado has a strong sense of place, a welcoming local community, and a rhythm that feels very aligned with who we are as a brand.“

Photo courtesy of La Corriente

CHA collaborated closely with La Corriente to ensure the restaurant’s design and operations align with the heritage of the building and the community’s values.  Open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm, La Corriente Cocina del Pacifico is located at 1100 Orange Avenue. If you love seafood and interesting flavor profiles, plan a visit and check out @lacorrientecoronado on Instagram. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Jennifer Velez
Jennifer Velez
Jennifer fell in love with Coronado as a teenager while visiting a college friend. She vowed that someday she would make it her home, and that dream has recently become a reality. Fast forward through completing college with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations and Communications, she then went on to work with a variety of clients. She also taught Journalism and coordinated fundraising for her children’s school, and was a staff writer for San Diego Family Magazine and contributed to other parenting publications. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Taco Centro: A touch of Mexico in Little Italy

Bridgeworthy

Bosforo, A Turkish Delight in Normal Heights

Bridgeworthy

Starlite: A bright star on India Street got its funk back

Bridgeworthy

“Rise and Shine” in style at the Gaslamp’s funky new breakfast spot 6th & G

Bridgeworthy

Bridgeworthy dining at The Witherby: Where history whispers and the spirits answer

Bridgeworthy

Gastronomy in the Gaslamp: Michelin Recognized Tacos El Franc

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

From colors to culinary cinema, shorts to star-studded features, CIFF had something for everyone

Entertainment

World premiere of “American Solitaire” gets a conversation started at CIFF

Entertainment

Go behind the scenes in “Voices: The Danny Gans Story” at the Coronado Island Film Festival

People

Meet Your Neighbor: Jean Pierre Marques, Zen master, artist, and so much more

People

Bridge & Bay Garden Club announces new board

Business

Coronado Culinary Crafters: From starter to loaf, Dibble Dough’s delicious journey

More Local News

Shakeup in Coronado High School football; Josh Dean to replace longtime coach Kurt Hines

Sports

Construction to begin on new Ferry Landing restaurant

Business

Coronado Crafters: Meet Tabitha, the face behind Tiger Lily Soaps

Business

Citing deferred maintenance concerns, Port responds to Ferry Landing lease decision

Business

After ridership rebound, Coronado weighs future of free summer shuttle

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

A Holiday in Oz: It’s a land of Oz wonderland at...