Coronado Tennis Coach Joel Myers receives 2026 male coach of the year award from SDDTA

The 2026 San Diego District Tennis Association (SDDTA) held its annual awards night in January at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club to honor and celebrate key contributors to the local tennis community. Coronado Tennis Director Joel Myers was honored with the Male Coach of the Year award.

Coronado Tennis Director Joel Myers, center, holds his SDDTA Male Coach of the Year award.

SDDTA award winners

Female Coach of the Year: Hannah Holladay
Male Coach of the Year: Joel Myers
Female Player of the Year: Lauren Perl Lancaster
Male Player of the Year: Oliver Tarvet
Female Sportsmanship: Leslie Dyerly
Male Sportsmanship: Jose Ruelas
Community Service: Kevin Brown
Family of the Year: The Vosburghs
Club of the Year: Rancho Penasquitos Tennis Center
Sponsor of the Year: Sheila Belinsky
Tournament of the Year: Tom Fey Tri-level championships
Special Recognition: Bruce Kleege

The prepared remarks about Joel by SDDTA board member Matt Previdi:

Joel Myers is an Australian-born tennis professional and RSPA Elite Professional based in Coronado.

Originally from Melbourne, Joel trained as a junior in well-known Australian programs at Melbourne Park, and Cash-Hopper, IMG, and Harry Hopman Academies. He competed as a junior both nationally and internationally.

Despite several injury setbacks, Joel brought his game to the United States on a scholarship to Point Loma Nazarene University, where he competed successfully and consistently achieved a Top 10 NAIA ranking during his college tennis career.

During his time with the PLNU Sea Lions, he not only excelled in both singles and doubles competitions but also cultivated the deep tactical understanding of the sport that would shape his coaching philosophy. In 2012, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

As the Director of Racquet Sports for the Coronado Tennis Center, Joel oversees multiple facilities on Coronado Island.

Joel has built a reputation as one of the most insightful and forward-thinking coaches in the tennis community, blending cutting-edge strategy, technology, and player development techniques to help competitors of all ages and abilities elevate their game. His engaging content and thoughtful analysis have earned him a substantial and passionate global following on social media, where he shares expertise, tips, and inspiration with tennis fans and players around the world.

Despite his online reach and achievements, Joel’s true passion lies in the personal connections he builds with players and fellow coaches — valuing shared experiences and growth over followers or fame. His humble, approachable nature and genuine dedication to tennis have made him a beloved figure both on and off the court. It is with great pride that the San Diego tennis community honors him as the San Diego District Tennis Association’s “Male Pro of the Year,” a recognition that reflects his impact as a coach, leader, and ambassador of the game.

SDDTA is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization established in 1973 that serves as the local USTA affiliate for San Diego County. It promotes tennis for all ages and skill levels by providing sanctioned tournaments, adult leagues, and beginner clinics, while also supporting community tennis, collegiate programs, and offering student-athlete scholarships.



