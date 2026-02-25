Thursday, February 26, 2026
Coronado Soroptimist host program on human trafficking awareness and prevention

Ebony Robinson speaking to Soroptimist of Coronado.

Within Coronado it might be easy to think that teens are protected from predators by both privilege and relative isolation. But children as young as eight years old can fall victim to exploitation and trafficking, and the average age is just thirteen. Trafficking has been reported in all schools in San Diego, and it happens in plain sight.

On February 23, Coronado Soroptimist offered the community the opportunity to learn about the tools that parents, schools, and local organizations can employ to help young people avoid the perils of trafficking. Ebony Robinson, the outreach manager for kNOwMORE, based within The Center for Justice & Reconciliation at Point Loma Nazarene University (PLNU) and a survivor of exploitation herself, was the evening’s speaker. kNOwMORE brings information sessions to local schools helping students in grades six through 12 learn to recognize grooming tactics and acquire practical tools designed to protect themselves and their peers from exploitation.

As a part of her presentation, Ms. Robinson shared excerpts of the film shown to students. The film features actors portraying various at-risk situations before participating in a follow-up panel discussion. Teens who attended the presentation encouraged parents and teachers to be open and candid with their children and vigilant about their online presence.

kNOwMORE website link

Coronado Soroptimist



Soroptimist Club of Coronado

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

