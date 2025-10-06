Islander Cross Country competes on the hills at Sun Devil Invite

There is only one chance for local runners to compete over the course used for the CIF finals before the race itself. That meet is the Sun Devil Invite, hosted by Mt. Carmel High School, held last Saturday at Morley Field in Balboa Park. In its 44th year, Sun Devil is the largest local event and one of the largest in the state. There are large and small school divisions with all races by grade level and gender. Our top performer for the girls was Morgan Maske, who placed ninth out of 70 finishers in the D-2 Invite/Senior race with a time of 19:28 over the hilly three-mile course.

In the girls’ junior race, our top finisher was Carly DeVore in 19th, followed by Lily Humphrey (22nd), Maeson Everitt 24th), and Nadia Roos (38th).

Our top boy finisher was Vincent Russo in the boys’ Invite/Senior race, who placed 11th out of 147 finishers with a time of 16:29.

He was followed by Nathan Ayan (17:50), Andrew Buck, Oscar Alicandri, Woody Smith, and Chase Smith. We had only one boy in the Soph and Frosh races. In the Soph race, Ziggy Raunig clocked 19:34. In the Frosh race, Aryton Reyes placed 17th out of 100 finishers with a time of 19:38.





