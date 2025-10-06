Monday, October 6, 2025
Sports

Islander Cross Country competes on the hills at Sun Devil Invite

1 min.
George Green
George Green

There is only one chance for local runners to compete over the course used for the CIF finals before the race itself. That meet is the Sun Devil Invite, hosted by Mt. Carmel High School, held last Saturday at Morley Field in Balboa Park. In its 44th year, Sun Devil is the largest local event and one of the largest in the state. There are large and small school divisions with all races by grade level and gender. Our top performer for the girls was Morgan Maske, who placed ninth out of 70 finishers in the D-2 Invite/Senior race with a time of 19:28 over the hilly three-mile course.

Morgan Maske (539) at the start of the Senior/Invite race

In the girls’ junior race, our top finisher was Carly DeVore in 19th, followed by Lily Humphrey (22nd), Maeson Everitt 24th), and Nadia Roos (38th).

Girl medal winners at Mt. Carmel (L-R) Morgan Maske, Lily Humphrey, Maeson Everett, Carly DeVore

Our top boy finisher was Vincent Russo in the boys’ Invite/Senior race, who placed 11th out of 147 finishers with a time of 16:29.

Vincent Russo (533) en route to 9th place finish in the boys’ Senior/Invite

He was followed by Nathan Ayan (17:50), Andrew Buck, Oscar Alicandri, Woody Smith, and Chase Smith. We had only one boy in the Soph and Frosh races. In the Soph race, Ziggy Raunig clocked 19:34. In the Frosh race, Aryton Reyes placed 17th out of 100 finishers with a time of 19:38.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

CHS girls volleyball hosts annual “Dig Pink Night” to support breast cancer research

Sports

CTA thanks the community for an amazing Crown Cup Tournament

Sports

Islander cross country competes in massive night meet at Woodbridge Invite

Sports

Coronado cross country runners compete at Dana Hills Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country season opens at Ravens Invite

Sports

Oh so close! Coronadan Ryan Seggerman falls one point short of advancing at US Open Tennis Tournament

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Cross Country Summer Training

Sports

Islander Athletes Honored at Track & Field Banquet

Sports

Islander Track & Field Sends Four Girls to State Finals

Sports

Islander Track & Field Athletes Post PRs at Division Finals

Sports

Islander Track & Field has Strong Showing at League Finals

Sports

Islander Boys Win Central League Track & Field Championships

More Local News

City Council agenda: League of Wives memorial bench, Glorietta Bay Marina slip rates, and Mills Act contracts

City of Coronado

Dining with a view: Shorebird takes flight in San Diego

Bridgeworthy

Still eyeing Superfund designation, Supervisors request state funds for Tijuana River pollution study

News

CUSD school board gives self-evaluation; talks policy on science and ethnic studies classes

Education

Coronado Village Elementary PTO gets serious about making things sparkle

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Burning questions: An interview with Head Witch of the Coronado Coven...