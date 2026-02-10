Run for a Reason: PAWS of Coronado’s Ruff Run Returns March 7

PAWS of Coronado will host its fifth annual Ruff Run on Saturday, March 7, at Tidelands Park, bringing the community together for a morning of fitness, fun and fundraising in support of animals in need.

The event begins at 8 a.m. and features both a 5K and a 1.5-mile walk/run. Dogs are welcome but optional, making the Ruff Run a family-friendly event open to participants of all ages, with or without pets.

Families, friends and community groups are encouraged to sign up as a team and enjoy an active morning together while supporting PAWS of Coronado’s lifesaving work.

According to Emily Beltran of PAWS of Coronado, all dogs attending the event must be on a nonretractable leash, and owners should ensure their dogs are comfortable in a group environment and remain hydrated throughout the event. Aid stations will be available for both people and dogs along the route.

In addition to the run and walk, attendees can visit sponsor and exhibit booths, pick up community information, and enjoy exhibits and activities located around the event area. Participants will receive a finisher medal that doubles as a dog tag, a doggie swag bag, and may pick up a collapsible water bowl while supplies last.

Beltran said the Ruff Run plays an important role in supporting PAWS of Coronado’s mission, particularly during a time of increased demand for services.

“PAWS of Coronado has experienced an extraordinary increase in stray animal intakes during January and February 2026,” Beltran said. “Many of these animals arrive shy, fearful or anxious, and the funds raised help support our behavior team as they work patiently with each animal to help them learn that humans can be trusted. This kind of progress takes time — it’s not a quick turnaround — and every donation helps.”

Funds raised through the Ruff Run help PAWS of Coronado finance emergency outsourced surgeries, cover essential medical treatments, provide behavioral support for animals in need, and make improvements to the shelter facility to enhance the quality of care.

Registration is open at pawsofcoronado.org/event/ruff-run-2026/. The cost to participate is $52.94 per person, with prices increasing March 1. Those unable to attend can still support PAWS of Coronado by donating at pawsofcoronado.org.





