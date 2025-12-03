Thursday, December 4, 2025
Ceremonial groundbreaking for new waterfront restaurant at Ferry Landing

1 min.
Sharon Cloward, President of San Diego Working Waterfront; Brendan Huffman, Social Syndicate; Coronado Mayor John Duncan; Frank Urtasun, Board of Port Commissioners, Christian Herrera, VP Ferry Landing Associates. Photo: The Coronado Times

After a ceremonial groundbreaking on Dec. 2, construction is set to begin immediately for a new waterfront restaurant in the vacant lot just east of Il Fornaio at the Coronado Ferry Landing. The new restaurant will be a concept of Social Syndicate – a San Diego-based restaurant development group whose multiple venues each have their own unique identity. Social Syndicate takes into consideration the neighborhood and customer base as it develops new projects. CEO Brendan Huffman said this one will be “all about the island.” They estimate completion within 16-18 months.

Christian Herrera, VP Development and Operations at the Coronado Ferry Landing said the new restaurant will help ensure “that the Ferry Landing continues to be a place Coronado can be proud of … while it will provide new jobs, new energy, and a new chapter for the Ferry Landing.”

Dec. 2, 2025. Coronado Mayor John Duncan speaks ahead of the groundbreaking for the new Social Syndicate restaurant coming to the Ferry Landing. Photo: The Coronado Times

Mayor John Duncan was in attendance for the ceremony and looks forward to this new addition. “Coronado strives to be business friendly, visitor friendly, and resident friendly,” said Duncan. Finally breaking ground is a “huge deal” and the city is very grateful. Plus, “it’s one of the best views in all of San Diego.”

Christian Herrera, VP Ferry Landing Associates; Mark Fleming, Coronado City Councilmember; Coronado Mayor John Duncan; Frank Urtasun, Board of Port Commissioners; Amy Steward, Coronado City Councilmember; Sharon Cloward, President of San Diego Working Waterfront. Photo: The Coronado Times

 

1 COMMENT

  1. What kind of food will be served? We have Italian (Il Fornaio) Asian fusion (Peohe) and further down the pier walk we have Mexican. We need something unique and hopefully we’ll get it for all to enjoy.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

