Ceremonial groundbreaking for new waterfront restaurant at Ferry Landing

After a ceremonial groundbreaking on Dec. 2, construction is set to begin immediately for a new waterfront restaurant in the vacant lot just east of Il Fornaio at the Coronado Ferry Landing. The new restaurant will be a concept of Social Syndicate – a San Diego-based restaurant development group whose multiple venues each have their own unique identity. Social Syndicate takes into consideration the neighborhood and customer base as it develops new projects. CEO Brendan Huffman said this one will be “all about the island.” They estimate completion within 16-18 months.

Christian Herrera, VP Development and Operations at the Coronado Ferry Landing said the new restaurant will help ensure “that the Ferry Landing continues to be a place Coronado can be proud of … while it will provide new jobs, new energy, and a new chapter for the Ferry Landing.”

Mayor John Duncan was in attendance for the ceremony and looks forward to this new addition. “Coronado strives to be business friendly, visitor friendly, and resident friendly,” said Duncan. Finally breaking ground is a “huge deal” and the city is very grateful. Plus, “it’s one of the best views in all of San Diego.”

RELATED:





