Armchair Travel presents an evening with “The World’s Most Traveled Person,” Bill Altaffer

City of Coronado
This month’s Armchair Travel presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 10, features renowned world explorer Bill Altaffer, internationally known as “The World’s Most Traveled Person.” Bill will share insights and stories from his third journey to Albania since the country’s transition to democracy.

Albania has become an increasingly popular destination, appreciated for its welcoming atmosphere, dramatic landscapes, and rich, complex history. Travelers can explore striking castles, traditional towns, and significant archaeological sites, along with a coastline that is drawing attention as an emerging Mediterranean getaway.

Bill will also introduce us to Kosovo, Albania’s neighboring independent state, celebrated for its mountain scenery, natural beauty, and vibrant cultural life.

Event details:

  • Wednesday, December 10
  • Doors Open: 6 pm
  • Presentation Begins: 6:30 pm
  • Cost: $7 for seniors and $9 for nonresidents
  • Light bites provided

This monthly Armchair Travel program offers an engaging evening of exploration and storytelling — perfect for anyone interested in discovering new cultures and destinations.

The presentation takes place at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 1019 Seventh Street. To register or learn more, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the Spreckels Center in person.



City of Coronado
