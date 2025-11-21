Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Reading Legacies founder addresses the Coronado Soroptimist Club

1 min.
The Nov. 5 Coronado Soroptimist business meeting opened with an update from Betty Mohlenbrock, the founder of Reading Legacies, a program the club has supported for a number of years.

Bill and Betty Mohlenbrock, SIC member Christina Omiatek-Krasowski, and Juli Hutcherson, a guest who benefitted from Reading Legacies as a child when her father was deployed with the Navy. Photo courtesy of Soroptimists

Reading Legacies’ core mission is to support children by enhancing bonds between them and their families through the shared experience of reading. The program originally worked with military families separated during deployment but now focuses on families challenged by other circumstances. Among several strategies, Reading Legacies offers workshops inside correctional facilities and addiction recovery programs, as well as in communities experiencing extreme financial hardships. Parents participating in these workshops get training and technical assistance in creating storybook recordings for their children to enjoy when the parents are unable to be present. The program relies heavily on financial and volunteer support from the community. According to Mrs. Mohlenbrock, more than 70,000 children, youth, adults, and seniors have participated in Reading Legacies to date.

You can learn more about Reading Legacies at readinglegacies.org and about Soroptimist in Coronado at www.coronadosoroptimist.org.

 

