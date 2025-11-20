Thursday, November 20, 2025
Christ Church Annual Thanksgiving Drive helping those in need

Christ Church Thanksgiving Food Drive Co-chairs Patty Cowan & Nancy Funk thank Boy Scout Troop 801 as well as parishioners who donated food and funds to fill 200 bags of food for families in need. Submitted photo

Over the last six weeks, Christ Church parishioners along with students and their families at Christ Church Day School, came together to donate food and make financial donations to help those who could use extra support during the holiday season.

“We’ve partnered with many churches in San Diego over the years that regularly serve those in need. Our Christ Church parish community wanted to help through the active Service Ministry and the Thanksgiving Food Drive was launched over a decade ago,” said Sarah Sheahly, who chaired the Service Committee and Drive for several years.

Day School students also wrote notes to personalize the bags for members of St. Mark’s and St. Alban’s parish communities. Co-chaired by Nancy Funk and Patty Cowan, families at St. Mark’s will also receive fresh produce and chickens for their holiday feasts while St. Alban’s families will receive grocery gift cards.

“Working with Father Michael Foley, Interim Priest-In-Charge, and Youth Minister and Chaplain, Leighton Jones, Nancy and I have enjoyed co-chairing the Thanksgiving Drive for the second year,” said Co-chair Patty Cowan. “The Service Committee Ministry offers several outreach opportunities to support those in need in Coronado and over the bridge.

“If you are interested in learning more about Christ Church and our Service Ministry work, please join us on Sunday, November 23 at 9 am in Hinde Hall for our next meeting which will be held between our 8 am and 10 am services. All are welcome.” The Service Ministry is chaired by Lea Holt and Karen Laedlein.

For more information about Christ Church, please visit christchurchcoronado.org.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

