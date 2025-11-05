Wednesday, November 5, 2025
EducationMilitary

15th Annual Take a Veteran to School Day held at Coronado Middle School

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Students had breakfast with their military parents and veterans. Photo courtesy of Spectrum.

The annual Take a Veteran to School Day took place this morning at Coronado Middle School. Sponsored by Spectrum and The History Channel, it was a meaningful morning with the Veterans, military members, and the school.

Students and their military parents and veterans. Photo courtesy of Spectrum.

Approximately 200 honored veteran and military guests attended the event and had breakfast with the students to connect and tell stories.

Spectrum sponsored Take a Veteran to School Day. CMS Principal Brooke Falar and Coronado City Councilmember Amy Steward were on hand during the event. Photo courtesy of Spectrum.

Featured speakers included CMS Principal Brooke Falar, and Capt. Loren Jacobi, Commanding Officer, Navel Base Coronado. The student choir and band performed for the students and their military parents. The conclusion was the always popular “Line of Gratitude” that went along the entire athletic field and featured students and teachers cheering for the honored guests and their children.

Line of Gratitude. Photo courtesy of Spectrum.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Coronado VFW Auxiliary Post #2422 announces results of 2025 Annual Donation Program

Community News

School safety forum highlights need for communication, revamped cell phone policy

Education

Coronado Schools Foundation: Galas, giving, and gratitude to the community

Community News

“Huge milestone” for new nonprofit; Anchored For Good raises more than $50,000 for cancer screenings

Education

Christ Church Day School students “Bowled Over” at the Coronado Lawn Bowls

Community News

Celebrate Coronado’s military hometown heroes 

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Christ Church Day School students “Bowled Over” at the Coronado Lawn Bowls

Community News

Gift Bags of Generosity, Soroptimist Club of Coronado looking for donations

Community News

Celebrate Coronado’s military hometown heroes 

Entertainment

Feature documentary on Vegas legend Danny Gans to screen at Coronado Island Film Festival

Entertainment

Award-winning neo-noir detective film to screen at Coronado Island Film Festival

Letters to the Editor

CHS student and first-time voter looks forward to voting yes on Prop 50

More Local News

School safety forum highlights need for communication, revamped cell phone policy

Community News

California approves congressional redistricting in Prop 50 vote

News

Coronado moves forward to expedite historic home review

City of Coronado

Hoka Postal National 2-Mile Championship

Sports

I.C.E. raid shakes up Coronado community; four landscapers taken in unmarked cars

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Kick off the holiday season at the FOCUS Holiday Boutique