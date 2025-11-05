15th Annual Take a Veteran to School Day held at Coronado Middle School

The annual Take a Veteran to School Day took place this morning at Coronado Middle School. Sponsored by Spectrum and The History Channel, it was a meaningful morning with the Veterans, military members, and the school.

Approximately 200 honored veteran and military guests attended the event and had breakfast with the students to connect and tell stories.

Featured speakers included CMS Principal Brooke Falar, and Capt. Loren Jacobi, Commanding Officer, Navel Base Coronado. The student choir and band performed for the students and their military parents. The conclusion was the always popular “Line of Gratitude” that went along the entire athletic field and featured students and teachers cheering for the honored guests and their children.





