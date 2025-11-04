Experience “A Holiday in Oz” at The Del

“A Holiday in Oz” theme celebrates the hotel’s storied connection to author L. Frank Baum, who traveled frequently to The Del between 1904 and 1917. It was there, inspired by the hotel’s enchanting seaside setting, that he penned at least three books in the Wizard of Oz series, including Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz (1908), The Road to Oz (1909), and The Emerald City of Oz (1910). This year, that literary magic will be brought to life with themed trees and décor, thousands of glittering lights, festive feasts in the Crown Room, where Baum himself famously designed the magnificent crown-shaped chandeliers, and enchanting experiences for the whole family.

New this year, the recently restored Victorian Garden Courtyard will be reimagined as a whimsical passage to Oz, serving as the centerpiece for the all-new Tinsel Trail to Oz. A projected yellow brick road will guide visitors through a landscape of giant glowing dandelions and electric poppies. This path, a key part of the resort-wide trail, will be lined with four magnificent 12-foot trees, each artfully decorated to honor L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters: Dorothy & Toto, the Scarecrow, the Tin Woodman, and the Cowardly Lion. The season also marks the return of cherished traditions, including the magnificent two-story Christmas tree in the lobby and Skating by the Sea®. Guests can also enjoy a redesigned “Wonder of Oz” Dynamic Light Show, cozy Beachside Igloos, the festive Frostbite Lounge, and special holiday dining. In the spirit of the season, The Del will once again partner with Make-A-Wish® San Diego, donating a portion of proceeds from Skating by the Sea® to help grant life-changing wishes.

The celebrations will kick off on Nov. 21, and last through Jan. 4, 2026. Those looking to stay overnight can enjoy the newly-restored guestrooms in the historic Victorian building, which was unveiled as part of The Del’s completion of its more than six-year, $550M restoration.

The following activities and offerings will be available for the 2025 season:

Skating by the Sea (Nov. 21-Jan. 4) – California’s most recognizable and scenic ice rink welcomes skaters of all ages with an incomparable backdrop of the stunning Pacific Ocean and The Del’s iconic red turret on the hotel’s Windsor Lawn. A portion of the Skating by the Sea proceeds will once again benefit Make-A-Wish® San Diego. Tickets are $40-$45 per person for general admission, with a $5 discount for hotel guests, members, military, and first responders; each Skating by the Sea session is 90 minutes.

Frostbite – A Place to Chill (Nov. 21-Jan. 4) – Frostbite offers the best seat in the house. Cozy fire pits and luxury lounges trim the ice rink on an elevated platform where guests can relax with spectacular skating and sunset views while sipping holiday drinks and nibbling gourmet bites. Guests will enjoy the festive rink-side spectacle of lights, laughter, and holiday fun. Each lounge area can seat between 4-8 people and can be reserved for 90 minutes with a required food and beverage minimum per person.

Beachside Igloos (Nov. 21-Jan. 4) – Guests and locals can enjoy a unique Beachside Igloo featuring a cozy living room that comfortably accommodates up to eight guests. The experience also includes a roaring fire pit, ingredients for premium s’mores, and a dedicated server ready to deliver holiday-themed libations and snacks. Beachside Igloos can be reserved for two hours.

“Wonder of Oz” Lightshow Spectacular (Nov. 21-Jan. 4) – Experience a dazzling, Oz-themed light show on the Founders Lawn, featuring the famed 1904 Norfolk Pine—the world’s first electrically lit outdoor Christmas tree. With a whimsical Oz-inspired soundtrack and a flurry of snow for a finale, this complimentary show runs nightly every 30 minutes from 5-9 p.m. and is open to all. Enjoy the perfect view from the turret-shaped bar and festive lounge, plus a towering 22-foot Wicked Witch-themed Christmas tree.

The Tinsel Trail to Oz (Nov. 21 – Jan. 4): Meet iconic characters from The Wizard of Oz on a self-guided trail featuring 10 dazzlingly themed Christmas trees, with additional trees for those staying at the resort. Journey along “The Yellow Brick Road,” seek out Glinda the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch of Oz, and find your way to the glittering “Emerald City” in this magical holiday experience. Key stops include: “The Road to Oz”: Begin your adventure in the Victorian Lobby at the famed two-story tree with 10,000 lights and 2,000 ornaments. “There Is No Place Like Home”: Find this iconic sentiment captured on the historic Front Porch, welcoming you back home to The Del. “The Yellow Brick Road”: Stroll along an illuminated yellow brick road with glowing poppies and giant dandelions to meet Dorothy and friends at four spectacular 12-foot trees in the Victorian Garden Courtyard. With a cocktail in hand from the Emerald Bar, stop at each tree to read about author L. Frank Baum’s history at The Del and the wonderful world he created. “Glinda of Oz”: Greet the Good Witch at her dazzling tree in decadent pinks on the picturesque Southpointe Lawn. “The Wicked Witch of Oz”: Encounter the story’s villain at a towering tree located at the “Wonder of Oz” Lightshow Spectacular. “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”: Go see the Wizard on the deck of The Del’s world-famous beachfront ice rink. “The Emerald City”: Discover two glittering trees in the Crown & Coronet Rooms. (Note: Available for guests attending holiday dining events.)

Thanksgiving Dinner (Nov. 27) – Give thanks and celebrate with family and friends at The Del’s Thanksgiving dinner in the beautifully restored Crown Room and Coronet Rooms, and the Ocean Ballroom featuring a recently discovered and preserved original 1888 fresco mural. In the Crown Room, 33-foot domed ceilings of gleaming sugar pine and ornate crown chandeliers designed by none other than L. Frank Baum. The decadent buffet will feature traditional Thanksgiving dishes with all the trimmings, regionally inspired cuisine, and indulgent desserts. Reservations are required.

Fork n’ Film (Dates TBA) – Step into the story with Fork n’ Film, an immersive dining and cinema experience where iconic movies leap from the screen to your plate. Movie titles and dates to be announced. Reservations are required.

Holiday Movies on the Beach (Dates TBA) – Snuggle up at this theater under the stars with a selection of holiday family classics. Guests can upgrade their experience to include a private bonfire with s’mores and a plush daybed. Movie titles and dates to be announced. Reservations are required.

Jingle Roast (Dates TBA) – Private roasts at The Del are a longstanding tradition, but come December, the roast experience gets a sprinkle of holiday magic as guests are given their own Santa hat to snuggle around the fire and roast holiday-themed s’mores. Reservations are required, with one pit accommodating up to 10 guests.

Holiday Festival (Dec. 2) – Join The Del for its annual community Holiday Festival. Festivities include Skating by the Sea®, photos with St. Nick, and performances by Coronado school children. With a special “skydiving Santa” parachuting in to join the festivities, and a fireworks show, it’s a high-flying start to the holiday season.

Photos with Santa (Select Dates, TBA) – Guests of all ages can capture a classic photo with Old St. Nick and receive a professionally printed image.

Elf Deliveries (Select Dates, TBA) – To get children in the holiday spirit, Santa’s elves deliver personalized themed bags to guest rooms filled with holiday goodies, including a stuffed animal and holiday treats. Available to overnight guests only.

Victorian Tea (Dec. 18-22) – Take a step back in time with a classic Victorian Tea for the holidays in the beautifully restored Crown Room. Enjoy a variety of teas, finger sandwiches and sweets while beautiful music sets the atmosphere for this charming tradition. There is also a special kids’ plate so little ones can join in the experience.

Christmas Eve Dinner (Dec. 24) – Create beautiful new holiday memories with a decadent Christmas Eve buffet dinner full of traditional favorites in the stunning Crown and Coronet rooms.

Christmas Day Brunch (Dec. 25): Merry Christmas, from the Hotel del Coronado family to yours. The Del welcomes guests to feast with loved ones in the beautifully restored Crown and Coronet rooms. Gather around the table with those you love most for an elegant buffet decked with all the trimmings.

Holiday Gatherings (Based on availability): Treat your team to a beachfront holiday party. From hosting a holiday beach bonfire with s’mores and other fireside treats, to planning a private Holiday Movie on the Beach, hosting a dinner party at one of our beachfront restaurants, or throwing a holiday gala in one of our larger venues, The Del has the perfect holiday party for your team.

Rockin’ New Year’s Eve at The Laundry (Dec. 31): Rock in the new year with an unforgettable night of music, merriment, and memories to last a lifetime. The Laundry will be celebrating with a live band, full open bar, tray-passed bites, and a decadent dessert bar. The event is for guests 21+ only.

All holiday events are by reservation only and must be prepaid to confirm. Please visit hoteldel.com or call 619-522-8100 to book. Additional information about Hotel del Coronado’s 2025 holiday programming can be found at www.hoteldel.com/experience/ holidays.