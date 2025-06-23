The Del Restored to Former Glory for Generations to Come

The final countdown to renewed grandeur for the Hotel del Coronado’s top-to-bottom renovation ended as celebratory festivities were held on June 18, unveiling a new chapter in the 137-year-old historic hotel’s legacy. After an intricately detailed process that took nearly seven years and cost more than $550 million, this treasured National Historic Landmark, which is an integral part of the Coronado community and also recognized worldwide, is ready for generations to come, with more than 750 guest rooms and luxurious amenities.

The Del has hosted 11 U.S. Presidents, numerous dignitaries and world leaders, as well as countless celebrities throughout its storied history. Innumerable weddings, special events, meetings, conventions, family traditions and so much more have taken place at The Del since Elisha Babcock and Hampton Story opened it in 1888. At that time, the hotel took just 11 months to build at a cost of $600,000, with an additional $400,000 in furnishings.

The Grand Re-Opening Ceremony began in the courtyard garden with Senior Vice President of BRE Hotels & Resorts John Tolbert welcoming guests. Next, acclaimed actress Brooke Shields shared touching memories of her childhood and visits to The Del.

Everyone that took a turn at the podium mentioned the historical importance of the renovation. Speakers included Rep. Scott Peters, Managing Director of The Del JP Oliver, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, and Coronado Mayor John Duncan who declared June 18 “Hotel del Coronado Grand Reopening Day,” with a city proclamation. Global Co-Head of Blackstone Real Estate Kathleen McCarthy thanked all involved in this momentous project and said “The Del’s legacy will shine for generations to come.”

The day’s celebrations included A Taste of The Del Luncheon with food from Serẽa, Veranda and Nobu. An afternoon reception included caviar and Dos Hombres Mescal, with co-founder and actor Aaron Paul on hand to mingle with guests.

At sunset, a new nightly tradition began with the U.S. Marines taking down the flag.

The Golden Hour Dinner Reception offered a complement of tasting stations, with offerings including Stone Fruit Caprese, Ricotta Gnudi Dumpling, Shellfish Bar, Whole Roasted Australian Wagyu Beef Rack, Dragon’s Breath Fruit & Chocolate, to name just a few of the delicacies. Guests could also partake in the cigar bar and perfume blending counter.

The evening continued with Shields speaking on the outdoor stage, commenting that The Del’s history was honored throughout the renovations and will stand for generations to come. While asking guests if they felt the magic, the audience chuckled when she then said, “I’m talking here,” as loud Navy planes flew by. A surprise musical guest was announced to be Chayce Beckham, the 2021 American Idol winner, who brought his soulful country style to the stage. Fireworks brought a dramatic end to the evening.

Almost every inch of the iconic 28-acre oceanfront property has been transformed, including the Victorian Building, the last piece of the renovation puzzle. The meticulously restored Victorian courtyard included the recreation of the Naiad Queen Fountain, which graced the space until 1912.

The project also includes the debut of two new dining options. Veranda offers an al fresco experience with breathtaking ocean views and even offers guests the opportunity to try Marilyn Monroe’s favorite dessert. The acclaimed Nobu Del Coronado blends Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature style with local California flavors. Other dining options include Serẽa Coastal Cuisine, which debuted in 2019, Shore House and Southpointe event center, which opened in 2022, the Ocean Club and a full Beach Village renovation in 2023. Revitalized guest rooms in The Cabanas and Views neighborhood, a reimagined Spa & Salon, an expanded Fitness Center, new retail options, revitalized lobby, restored front porch, and so much more were also part of the project.

Heritage Manager Gina Petrone shared the highlights of the historic discoveries throughout the process, which included an 1888 fresco in the Ocean Ballroom, the original doors for the Crown and Coronet Rooms, and the tiled steps from the original 1892 bath house, which were uncovered while installing the traffic light on Avenida del Sol. She is thrilled to have been able to document the many decades of wallpaper, some from the hotel’s earliest days, which was authenticated by the presence of horsehair and plaster, as the walls were redone.

“While we uncovered so many interesting discoveries, even things we didn’t know existed, there may still be treasures to find because one untouched area during this renovation was the basement,” Petrone shares.

This project created thousands of construction jobs. It brought together top design and architecture talent as the meticulously executed, full property-wide restoration prioritized historical accuracy. Collaborators included Wimberly Interiors, in partnership with WATG, and GSB Inc., Burton Studios, who served as Architect of Record for the Victorian Garden Courtyard, and David Marshall of Heritage Architecture & Planning, who provided historical architecture consultation throughout the duration of the project.

“From its earliest days, Hotel del Coronado has been a pioneer, continuously redefining the resort experience,” said JP Oliver, managing director, Hotel del Coronado. “After this transformative journey, we are proud to set a new benchmark for resort excellence and continue exceeding expectations for a new era of guests and visitors.”

Having covered this stunning transformation for the past seven years, we think Babcock and Story would be proud that their vision remains in all its splendor today.





