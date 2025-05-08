Nobu Del Coronado Opens, Bringing World-Renowned Japanese Cuisine to the Island

The long-awaited Nobu Del Coronado has opened at the Hotel del Coronado, bringing Nobu’s world-renowned Japanese cuisine to the island as the newest addition to the restaurant empire founded by Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro.

Signature dishes include Black Cod with Miso, Squid ‘Pasta’ with Garlic Sauce and A5 Wagyu, as well as Nobu’s innovative sushi creations. Additionally, a selection of locally inspired, SoCal dishes unique to Nobu Del Coronado will be offered, such as Tai Sweet Shiso, Lobster Truffle Tempura, and Beef Kushiyaki Skewers.

“The arrival of Nobu signifies a new chapter in The Del’s storied history,” said JP Oliver, Area Managing Director, Hotel del Coronado. “This exciting partnership with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro and Meir Teper’s restaurant empire reflects our unwavering commitment to culinary excellence, and to providing unparalleled luxury dining experiences that further enhance our iconic resort.”

With over 150 seats in the outdoor-indoor restaurant, 120 of them are situated al fresco, with scenic views of the nearby Pacific Ocean. There is a dedicated eight-seat sushi bar and a 12-seat Pagoda Bar, offering sake, Japanese whiskeys and creative cocktails.

Rob Harper, Head of Real Estate Asset Management Americas at Blackstone, said, “As we approach the completion of our $550 million restoration and revitalization of the historic Hotel del Coronado, we’re thrilled to begin offering guests and community members a world-renowned dining experience with Nobu.”

The 3,700 square feet of oceanfront dining space can also serve as a venue for private events.

The addition of Nobu del Coronado complements The Del’s six-year, $550 million reimagination and revitalization project, which will reach its culmination in June. Marked by the reopening of the historic Victorian building, the renovation includes a fully restored garden courtyard, reimagined event spaces and two new dining destinations, Veranda, and now Nobu Del Coronado.

Nobu del Coronado

1500 Orange Avenue

Coronado





