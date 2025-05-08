Thursday, May 8, 2025
Dining

Nobu Del Coronado Opens, Bringing World-Renowned Japanese Cuisine to the Island

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Photo courtesy Hotel del Coronado

The long-awaited Nobu Del Coronado has opened at the Hotel del Coronado, bringing Nobu’s world-renowned Japanese cuisine to the island as the newest addition to the restaurant empire founded by Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro.

Signature dishes include Black Cod with Miso, Squid ‘Pasta’ with Garlic Sauce and A5 Wagyu, as well as Nobu’s innovative sushi creations. Additionally, a selection of locally inspired, SoCal dishes unique to Nobu Del Coronado will be offered, such as Tai Sweet Shiso, Lobster Truffle Tempura, and Beef Kushiyaki Skewers.

Nobu’s signature black cod with miso and other specialties.

“The arrival of Nobu signifies a new chapter in The Del’s storied history,” said JP Oliver, Area Managing Director, Hotel del Coronado. “This exciting partnership with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro and Meir Teper’s restaurant empire reflects our unwavering commitment to culinary excellence, and to providing unparalleled luxury dining experiences that further enhance our iconic resort.”

With over 150 seats in the outdoor-indoor restaurant, 120 of them are situated al fresco, with scenic views of the nearby Pacific Ocean. There is a dedicated eight-seat sushi bar and a 12-seat Pagoda Bar, offering sake, Japanese whiskeys and creative cocktails.

Rob Harper, Head of Real Estate Asset Management Americas at Blackstone, said, “As we approach the completion of our $550 million restoration and revitalization of the historic Hotel del Coronado, we’re thrilled to begin offering guests and community members a world-renowned dining experience with Nobu.”

The 3,700 square feet of oceanfront dining space can also serve as a venue for private events.

The addition of Nobu del Coronado complements The Del’s six-year, $550 million reimagination and revitalization project, which will reach its culmination in June. Marked by the reopening of the historic Victorian building, the renovation includes a fully restored garden courtyard, reimagined event spaces and two new dining destinations, Veranda, and now Nobu Del Coronado.

Nobu del Coronado
1500 Orange Avenue
Coronado



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Bridgeworthy

Barrio Burger – A Chicano Restaurant Serving Burgers with a Fusion of Mexican and American Flavors

Bridgeworthy

Escape to The Outpost by Valley Farms, Day Trips to Mt. Laguna

Bridgeworthy

Attention Coronado Beer Lovers, Bock and Biersal are New in South Park

Bridgeworthy

Ciccia Osteria: Where Italy Finds a Home in Barrio Logan

Dining

Sushi, New at Boney’s Bayside Market

Dining

The Del Presents Veranda: A New Take on a Classic

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Concerns About Village Elementary

Travel

REAL ID Enforcement to Begin May 7 to Board Domestic Flights

Community News

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive and Volunteer Opportunity

Community News

Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Adds Local Gift Shop for Summer Fair

Community News

County Dashboard Tracks South County Water and Odor Pollution

Community News

Spring Bike Rodeos – May 7, 13, 20

More Local News

Pettee and Beppu Advance to Quarterfinals: Senior National Tennis Championships

Sports

Second Annual Elleaire Fore Golf Tournament A Resounding Success

People

Valor App Launches in Coronado – Helping Military Save Money at Local Businesses

Business

City Council Agenda: Fractional Home Ownership, General Fund Forecast, Consolidation of City Commissions

City of Coronado

REAL ID Enforcement to Begin May 7 to Board Domestic Flights

Travel

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Pettee and Beppu Advance to Quarterfinals: Senior National Tennis Championships