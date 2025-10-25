Saturday, October 25, 2025
Letters to the Editor

Resident urges yes vote on Prop 50

Submitted by Dave Elyanow

I am a resident of Coronado and urge all to vote yes with me on Prop 50.

Texas broke norms when their Legislature voted to do a mid-census redistricting as urged by Donald Trump to gain five MAGA seats in congress. We need Prop 50 to maintain some degree of fairness and balance in congress. Our democracy depends on it.

The Facts:

  • Prop 50 is a temporary, voter-approved measure to counter anti-democratic actions in Texas and elsewhere under Trump’s direction (gerrymandering).
  • Pro 50 stops the steal of 5 seats to control elections for decades and levels the playing field.
  • It would only be used in California’s congressional elections through the 2030 census.

Please join me in voting YES on 50 to help protect our democracy for ourselves and our children.

Dave Elyanow



