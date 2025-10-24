Saturday, October 25, 2025
Letters to the Editor

CHS student and first-time voter looks forward to voting yes on Prop 50

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Submitted by Sean Wilbur

As a first time voter, I am looking forward to VOTE YES ON PROP 50. Prop 50 is your way to STAND UP AGAINST FEDERAL OVERREACH. We are lucky to have this opportunity to stand together with our fellow Californians and combat Trump’s power grabs across our country. I am proud that the first time I vote will be to vote against Trump. Students like me are worried that a functional democracy will not be waiting for us by the time we leave college and the time to fight is NOW. Fight the tyrannical MAGA gerrymandering efforts; VOTE YES ON PROP 50.

Sean Wilbur
Coronado High School Senior

 



