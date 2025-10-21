Tuesday, October 21, 2025

News briefs: League of Wives memorial bench, new berthing fees at Glorietta Bay

3 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Council approves memorial bench for local League of Wives members

A new bench is coming to Coronado’s Star Park to commemorate locally based members of the League of Wives, a national movement that was founded in Coronado during the Vietnam War and shaped US policy on missing in action service members and prisoners of war.

The bench will include a plaque that reads, “Honoring our Coronado League of Wives,” accompanied by a list of names of local spouses involved in alphabetical order. The council considered extending the plaque to “League of Families,” but ultimately decided to focus on the spouses themselves, while acknowledging during deliberation the contributions of family members.

Members of the community overall agreed on these parameters.

In April, Councilmembers Amy Steward and Kelly Purvis submitted a Policy No. 2 request that the council consider installing a plaque near the statue to further honor those tied to Coronado who were personally involved in the movement. The council voted unanimously to move forward with the request.

The bench will be placed near the League of Wives memorial that was installed last summer. A second option — repurposing an existing bench near Flora Avenue — was also considered, but the council agreed that the bench should be close to the memorial.

Doing it this way also allows the city to standardize its park benches by replacing an old bench with one that matches the city’s cohesive standards.

The chosen option is projected cost between $24,600 and $31,000, depending on whether slab replacement and turf restoration are required, compared to the $19,000 cost of repurposing an existing bench.

New berthing fees are coming to the Glorietta Bay Marina

The Coronado City Council has approved new berthing fees at the Glorietta Bay Marina, which will align them with current market rates.

A market study conducted in August 2025 found that while the cost of smaller berthing slips at the city’s marina are aligned with regional averages, larger slips fall 30 to 36 percent below market average.

For example, a 70-foot slip in Coronado rents for $31.96 per foot of vessel length, per month. Similar slips elsewhere in the San Diego Bay average $42.25 per foot. The largest slips in the city’s marina, which are 110 feet, are about 36 percent cheaper than in other nearby marinas.

City staff proposed a new rate schedule more aligned with local costs. The original proposal was to phase the rates in over three years, but, the council opted to increase the rates over two years, citing the value current lessees are already getting.

The first half of the rate hike will take effect once the resolution is signed by Mayor John Duncan. The second half will take effect the following year, with the third year allowing for any final adjustments to bring slip prices to market rates.

After that, rates would be adjusted annually — and automatically — in alignment with the Consumer Price Index (CPI), with a market study conducted every five years.

Any new renters will pay the new rates immediately.

Current Slip Rates (dollars per foot of vessel length)

Slip LengthGlorietta Bay MarinaSan Diego Bay Area Average RateDifference from Avg ($)Difference from Avg (%)
20’20.1519.89+0.26+1.32%
22’20.1519.96+0.19+0.96%
25’20.1522.12-1.97-8.89%
30’23.6226.02-2.40-9.23%
32’23.6225.94-2.32-8.96%
34’23.6227.47-3.85-14.02%
40’25.0028.90-3.90-13.49%
50’27.7833.44-5.66-16.94%
60’27.7840.63-12.85-31.62%
70’31.9642.25-10.29-24.36%
106’35.4452.40-16.96-32.36%
110’35.4455.05-19.61-35.62%

 

Eventual Slip Rates (dollars per foot of vessel length per month)

Slip Length in feetFinal price
20–2421.17
25–2823.18
29–3327.27
34–3728.75
38–4530.25
46–5534.97
56–6542.30
66–8044.09
81–10954.55
110–12057.25

 

Council approves parcel map, Mills Act applications

The City Council approved a tentative parcel map that would allow for a property to be subdivided and sold separately, as well as two Mills Act historic preservation contracts.

The Mills Act was enacted in California in 1972, and it allows cities to offer voluntary tax incentives to owners of historic homes who agree to preserve and restore them. Each contract runs for 10 years and automatically renews unless it is canceled.

Mills Act property owners sign a contract with the city outlining required maintenance and restoration projects. In exchange, they save on property taxes. The exact rate of savings varies based on a myriad of factors, but Coronado caps its annual property tax savings for Mills Act properties at 50 percent.

Coronado adopted the program in 2000, and it took effect the following year. Since then, the total cumulative reduction in property taxes is estimated at $9.3 million, with an impact of about $1.05 million last year. To offset these losses, the city maintains a $500,000 reserve in its general fund dedicated to historic preservation.

The estimated fiscal impact to the city, if it approves both applications for Mills Act contracts, is about $7,627 next year.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ERROR: Sorry, human verification failed.

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Council agenda: ‘Coronado’ monument sign, future of the Island Express, preservation of historical homes

Crime

Coronado crime report: carjacking, refusing to leave a business, burglary

City of Coronado

City Council agenda: League of Wives memorial bench, Glorietta Bay Marina slip rates, and Mills Act contracts

News

Still eyeing Superfund designation, Supervisors request state funds for Tijuana River pollution study

Crime

Coronado crime report: Shoplifting, drug possession, DUI

Community News

Completion of suicide deterrent on Coronado Bridge slated for 2028

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

News briefs: condo project, NASCAR race, opioid settlement

Community News

Completion of suicide deterrent on Coronado Bridge slated for 2028

City of Coronado

Coronado’s roads are busier, but collision rates remain among lowest in decades

City of Coronado

Updates on Coronado bridge suicide deterrent, upcoming NASCAR race on the agenda for City Council

News

News briefs: construction worker deaths, beaches reopen

City of Coronado

City Council: Commission appointees and work plans

More Local News

City Council agenda: ‘Coronado’ monument sign, future of the Island Express, preservation of historical homes

City of Coronado

District plans community forum on safety and communication after middle school stabbing

Community News

Lance Alspaugh

Obituaries

“Rise and Shine” in style at the Gaslamp’s funky new breakfast spot 6th & G

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Middle School student stabbed by another student, police say

Crime

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Democratic Club urges “Yes” vote on Prop 50