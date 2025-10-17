Friday, October 17, 2025
Premiere screening of locally-made movie, “Serenity Now”

Join the local cast and crew for the world premiere of “Serenity Now,” a short film about a frantic dog mom who hits up the local pet wellness spa for some wacky cures…with the hope of taming her humping hound before love slips away. The special screening will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 3:30 pm in the Winn Room.

The movie was written and created by a class of novice filmmaking students and produced entirely in Coronado. The class met at the Coronado Library this past summer for once a week production instruction.

After the classes concluded, the dedicated new filmmakers continued their learning experience during four weeks of production and three weeks of editing, post production and creation of the final cut of the movie.

The story revolves around an off-the-wall pet wellness spa and its owner Sage, who is convinced she can cure every dog’s ailments through new age potions and remedies.

But things get a bit complicated when Lila and her dog Wilbur pay a visit to the SERENITY NOW wellness spa with the hope of curing the pup of his boyfriend-repelling and amorous antics.

After repeated attempts, Sage and her chief canine therapist, Dr. Donatella, simply cannot cure Wilbur. Lila is devastated. She loves her dog – but wants a boyfriend.

In a last ditch effort to ‘fix’ Wilbur, Lila hatches a sure-fire plan which will not only help her and Wilbur, but change the lives of Sage and Dr. Donatella forever.

“Serenity Now” features incredible aerial views of Coronado, beach and downtown scenes, and talented local actors including some of your friends! For most of the cast and crew, this was their first movie production and a true learning experience.

The production team is excited to share their finished film with you, along with stories of their on-set experiences. Cast and crew will also answer questions and provide tips on how to make your own movie on your phone. Refreshments will be served.

Cast, crew, family, friends and the public are invited to this complimentary screening.



