Faces of Recreation Services: Ana Carrasco

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services department employs between 125-150 part-time staff. With six divisions in the department, these staff handle a wide range of responsibilities. Six times a year, our department recognizes a part-time staff member who is a valuable and respected member of the team. This month, we recognize Ana Carrasco, a Recreation Specialist, at the John D. Spreckels Center.

Coronado resident Ana Carrasco can see her workplace from her home. Ana works at the City of Coronado John D. Spreckels Center as a Recreation Specialist, and her walking commute to work is a mere 2 minutes. Hired in September 2022, Ana wanted to work in Coronado because she loves the community she is a part of. Ana can be found smiling at the front desk as guests enter, and she welcomes them by name. In addition to registering customers for programs and setting up rooms for activities, Recreation Specialists plan and lead center programs. Ana’s background as both a teacher and a docent at the Mingei Museum in Balboa Park plays a big role in the skill set she shares at the center. Her love of art and culture is truly front and center.

“I really enjoy sharing my love for art and culture with people in the community by planning day trips and organizing lectures. It is so much fun putting together visits to places that excite me, like museums or cultural landmarks, and seeing others get just as into it as I am”. Ana has led day trips outside of San Diego County, including the Nixon Museum, Bowers Museum, and the Getty Museum. At the Spreckels Center, she has organized art lectures and unique programs such as “Home Treasures Showcase,” which mimicked a PBS program titled “Antiques Roadshow.” Customers enjoy her warmth and personal touch in addition to her confidence and competence in her role. The department is grateful for Ana’s dedication and passion for community programming that brings people together.





