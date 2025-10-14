Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Crime

Coronado crime report: carjacking, refusing to leave a business, burglary

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

Arrests:

DUI
Sept, 27: A 19-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. Possible penalty: up to six months in county jail, a $390 to $1,000 fine (plus assessments), license suspension, and DUI program.

First-degree burglary
Sept. 27: A 45-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for first-degree burglary, which carries a possible penalty of two to six years in state prison.

Carjacking
Sept. 28: A 21-year-old man and a 57-year-old man were each arrested on felony charges for carjacking, which carries possible penalties of three to nine years in state prison.

Trespassing
Sept. 28: A 37-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for trespassing. Possible penalty: up to six months in county jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Identity theft 
Sept. 29: A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on felony charges for identity theft, forgery, and access card fraud. Each count carries a possible penalty of up to three years in county jail, fines, and restitution.

Refusing to leave/interfering with a business
Oct. 2: A 37-year-old man above was cited twice on misdemeanor charges for interfering with a business/refusing to leave, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and up to $1,000 fine.

Incidents reported:

September 27

  • DUI: 1

  • Burglary: 3

  • Petty theft: 1

  • Battery: 1

  • Trespassing: 1

  • Noise disturbance: 3

  • Welfare check: 2

  • General disturbance: 1

September 28

  • Welfare check: 3

  • Reckless driving: 1

  • Hit and run, no injuries: 2

  • Petty theft: 1

  • Trespassing: 1

  • Carjacking: 1

September 29

  • Stolen vehicle report: 1

  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

  • Welfare check: 2

  • Petty theft: 2

  • Noise disturbance: 1

  • Criminal threats: 1

  • Burglary: 1

  • Temporary restraining order violation: 1

  • Reckless driving: 1

September 30

  • Trespassing: 2

  • Welfare check: 2

  • Grand theft: 2

  • Noise disturbance: 1

  • Reckless driving: 2

  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

October 1

  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

  • Burglary (vehicle): 1

  • Burglary: 1

  • Identity theft: 1

  • Welfare check: 2

  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

  • Noise disturbance: 3

  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1

  • Traffic accident, unknown injury: 1

October 2

  • Welfare check: 2

  • Traffic accident, major injury: 1

  • Trespassing: 3

  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

  • Reckless driving: 1

  • Noise disturbance: 1

  • Petty theft: 1

  • Vandalism: 1

October 3

  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

  • Welfare check: 1

  • General disturbance: 1



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Council agenda: League of Wives memorial bench, Glorietta Bay Marina slip rates, and Mills Act contracts

News

Still eyeing Superfund designation, Supervisors request state funds for Tijuana River pollution study

Crime

Coronado crime report: Shoplifting, drug possession, DUI

Crime

Coronado crime report: Battery on an officer, organized retail theft, fraud

Community News

Completion of suicide deterrent on Coronado Bridge slated for 2028

City of Coronado

Coronado’s roads are busier, but collision rates remain among lowest in decades

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Resident urges a “No” vote on Prop 50

Crime

Coronado crime report: Shoplifting, drug possession, DUI

Letters to the Editor

Resident voices support for Prop 50

Crime

Coronado crime report: Battery on an officer, organized retail theft, fraud

Community News

Race the Rock 2025: Coronado’s festive fundraiser shatters records, raising close to $60,000 for local students

Bridgeworthy

The Brigantine proposes to redevelop and modernize San Diego Fish Market

More Local News

Cancer Cartel teams up with Coronado Mahjong for fundraiser at the Fire Station Venue

Community News

Gastronomy in the Gaslamp: Michelin Recognized Tacos El Franc

Bridgeworthy

Meet Your Neighbor: Jean Pierre Marques, Zen master, artist, and so much more

People

Crown Coast Pharmacy: Neighborhood care for the community

Business

Burning questions: An interview with Head Witch of the Coronado Coven Witches Walk

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Island Film Festival releases 2025 film lineup