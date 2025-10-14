Coronado crime report: carjacking, refusing to leave a business, burglary

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.
Arrests:
DUI
Sept, 27: A 19-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. Possible penalty: up to six months in county jail, a $390 to $1,000 fine (plus assessments), license suspension, and DUI program.
First-degree burglary
Sept. 27: A 45-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for first-degree burglary, which carries a possible penalty of two to six years in state prison.
Carjacking
Sept. 28: A 21-year-old man and a 57-year-old man were each arrested on felony charges for carjacking, which carries possible penalties of three to nine years in state prison.
Trespassing
Sept. 28: A 37-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for trespassing. Possible penalty: up to six months in county jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Identity theft
Sept. 29: A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on felony charges for identity theft, forgery, and access card fraud. Each count carries a possible penalty of up to three years in county jail, fines, and restitution.
Refusing to leave/interfering with a business
Oct. 2: A 37-year-old man above was cited twice on misdemeanor charges for interfering with a business/refusing to leave, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and up to $1,000 fine.
Incidents reported:
September 27
DUI: 1
Burglary: 3
Petty theft: 1
Battery: 1
Trespassing: 1
Noise disturbance: 3
Welfare check: 2
General disturbance: 1
September 28
Welfare check: 3
Reckless driving: 1
Hit and run, no injuries: 2
Petty theft: 1
Trespassing: 1
Carjacking: 1
September 29
Stolen vehicle report: 1
Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
Welfare check: 2
Petty theft: 2
Noise disturbance: 1
Criminal threats: 1
Burglary: 1
Temporary restraining order violation: 1
Reckless driving: 1
September 30
Trespassing: 2
Welfare check: 2
Grand theft: 2
Noise disturbance: 1
Reckless driving: 2
Suspicious vehicle: 1
October 1
Suspicious vehicle: 1
Burglary (vehicle): 1
Burglary: 1
Identity theft: 1
Welfare check: 2
Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
Noise disturbance: 3
Hit and run, no injuries: 1
Traffic accident, unknown injury: 1
October 2
Welfare check: 2
Traffic accident, major injury: 1
Trespassing: 3
Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
Reckless driving: 1
Noise disturbance: 1
Petty theft: 1
Vandalism: 1
October 3
Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
Suspicious vehicle: 1
Welfare check: 1
General disturbance: 1