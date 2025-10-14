Coronado crime report: carjacking, refusing to leave a business, burglary

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 27 to Oct. 3.

Arrests:

DUI

Sept, 27: A 19-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence. Possible penalty: up to six months in county jail, a $390 to $1,000 fine (plus assessments), license suspension, and DUI program.

First-degree burglary

Sept. 27: A 45-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for first-degree burglary, which carries a possible penalty of two to six years in state prison.

Carjacking

Sept. 28: A 21-year-old man and a 57-year-old man were each arrested on felony charges for carjacking, which carries possible penalties of three to nine years in state prison.

Trespassing

Sept. 28: A 37-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for trespassing. Possible penalty: up to six months in county jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Identity theft

Sept. 29: A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on felony charges for identity theft, forgery, and access card fraud. Each count carries a possible penalty of up to three years in county jail, fines, and restitution.

Refusing to leave/interfering with a business

Oct. 2: A 37-year-old man above was cited twice on misdemeanor charges for interfering with a business/refusing to leave, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and up to $1,000 fine.

Incidents reported:

September 27 DUI: 1

Burglary: 3

Petty theft: 1

Battery: 1

Trespassing: 1

Noise disturbance: 3

Welfare check: 2

General disturbance: 1 September 28 Welfare check: 3

Reckless driving: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 2

Petty theft: 1

Trespassing: 1

Carjacking: 1 September 29 Stolen vehicle report: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Welfare check: 2

Petty theft: 2

Noise disturbance: 1

Criminal threats: 1

Burglary: 1

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

Reckless driving: 1 September 30 Trespassing: 2

Welfare check: 2

Grand theft: 2

Noise disturbance: 1

Reckless driving: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 1 October 1 Suspicious vehicle: 1

Burglary (vehicle): 1

Burglary: 1

Identity theft: 1

Welfare check: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Noise disturbance: 3

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Traffic accident, unknown injury: 1 October 2 Welfare check: 2

Traffic accident, major injury: 1

Trespassing: 3

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Reckless driving: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Petty theft: 1

Vandalism: 1 October 3 Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 1

General disturbance: 1





