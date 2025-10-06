CHS girls volleyball hosts annual “Dig Pink Night” to support breast cancer research

The Coronado High School girls volleyball program will host its annual Dig Pink Night on Tuesday, October 7, to raise awareness and funds for the Side-Out Foundation, which supports metastatic breast cancer research and clinical trials.
The Islanders have set a fundraising goal of $2,500 this year and invite the Coronado community to get involved through several fun and meaningful ways:
- 🌮 Tacos for a Cause: Enjoy three tacos and a drink for $12 ($13 with credit card). The goal is to sell 100 plates. Food will be served from 4 to 6pm.
- 🛍️ Dig Pink Goodie Bags: Send a sweet surprise to a CHS player, sibling, or friend, delivered during school on 10/7 — each order raises funds and spreads awareness.
- 👚 Limited Edition Dig Pink Shirts: Available while supplies last, with proceeds donated to the Side-Out Foundation.
- 🧁 Pink Bake Sale: Players and families will host a bake sale featuring pink-themed treats, with all proceeds going to charity.
- 💖 Direct Donations: Supporters can donate directly through the team’s official Side-Out campaign page, with many companies offering donation-matching programs that can double contributions.
- 🏐 Attend the Match: All admission donations will go toward the team’s fundraising total. Match begins at 6:15pm on Tuesday, Oct. 7 in the CHS gym.
“Dig Pink is one of the most inspiring nights of our season,” said a Coronado Volleyball Booster representative. “It’s incredible to see our athletes, families, and community come together for something bigger than the game.”
All fundraising links, pre-sale items, and donation options can be found through the team’s Square Store at fundraising goal.
The team invites the community to fill the stands, wear pink, and help make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.
This will be a really fun event and the volleyball game is going to be won by CHS 👏🌮🤗