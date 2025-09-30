Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Tickets on sale for CoSA Instrumental Music fall recital

Students in the Coronado School of the Arts Instrumental Music Conservatory will perform their fall recital on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 6 pm in the Black Box Theatre at Coronado High School. The recital will feature a string quintet, jazz ensemble, woodwind trio, saxophone trio, and an all-new brass quintet. Several solo pianists will also be featured.

The instrumental music coursework emphasizes the study of classical and jazz music, and students receive intensive training in their chosen instruments in wind, percussion, brass, jazz and string. Students also study music theory, ear training, jazz theory and improvisation, electronic music skills, composition and orchestration. CoSA Instrumental Music students are passionate about their craft, and many go on to study music in college, or continue to perform as adults.

Tickets to the fall recital are available on cosafoundation.org. Tickets prices range from $5 to $15. The Black Box Theatre is an intimate setting that allows guests to see and hear musicians up close and personal.



