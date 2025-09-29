Resident voices support for Prop 50

Submitted by Mary Taylor

Dear fellow Americans,

Please VOTE YES ON PROP 50.

Prop 50 provides for California’s regular redistricting schedule to be restored by 2030 after the midterms, in time for the federally mandated census-based redistricting schedule. We must all wake up and realize that American democracy is literally under assault. Prop 50 will allow for a TEMPORARY redistricting in our state, in order to directly counterbalance the brazen Texas gerrymandering scheme which has already been implemented by that state’s current Republican supermajority.

This is not a fire drill. America’s 250-year-old fundamental right to VOTE AND BE COUNTED is now under a misleading media attack by a well-funded and well-connected group of wealthy Americans and others whose fortunes are being championed by this right-wing political administration.

Stand up for America on Nov. 4 and protect our nation’s right to vote and be counted, by voting YES on PROP 50.

Sincerely,

Mary M. Taylor





