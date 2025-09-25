Thursday, September 25, 2025
Coronado crime report: Battery on an officer, organized retail theft, fraud

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Sept. 13 to Sept. 19.

Arrests:

Battery on an officer
Sept. 13: A 33-year-old woman was arrested on felony charges for resistance, obstruction, and battery on a police officer. Together, these offenses can carry up to three years in county jail or state prison and fines of up to $10,000.

Reckless driving
Sept. 14: A 25-year-old man was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving, which carries a potential penalty of up to 90 days in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Third-time, organized retail theft
Sept. 15: A 37-year-old man was taken into custody on felony charges for organized retail theft with priors, which carries potential penalties of up to three years in county jail.

Public intoxication
Sept. 15: A 64-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for public intoxication, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Battery on a peace officer
Sept. 15: A 19-year-old man was cited for misdemeanor charges for battery on a peace officer, which carries a potential penalty of up to one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia
Sept. 15: A 55-year-old man was cited for misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and for possession of drug paraphernalia, which each carry penalties of up to one year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.

Driving under the influence
Sept. 17: A 34-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for DUI, which carries a potential penalty of up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, probation, and license suspension.

Incidents reported:

September 13

  • Noise disturbance: 4
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 2
  • Battery: 1
  • Harassing/threatening phone calls: 1
  • Fire in a structure or vehicle: 1
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • General disturbance: 1

September 14

  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Welfare check: 3
  • Burglary: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Battery: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1

September 15

  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries: 1
  • Welfare check: 3
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 2
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Petty theft: 2
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Indecent exposure: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Fire in structure or vehicle: 1

September 16

  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • Traffic accident, no injury: 2
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Grand theft: 1
  • Elder abuse: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • DUI: 1

September 17

  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • Traffic accident, no injury: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 2
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • Forgery/fraud: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1 (info only)
  • DUI

September 18

  • Trespassing: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • General disturbance: 2

September 19

  • Vandalism: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injury: 1
  • Stolen vehicle: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Burglary: 1
  • Welfare check: 3
  • Traffic accident, no injury: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 2
  • Grand theft: 2
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 2



