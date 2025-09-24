Race the Rock 2025: Coronado’s festive fundraiser shatters records, raising close to $60,000 for local students

Race the Rock 2025, Coronado’s beloved two-person scavenger hunt, returned on Saturday, Sept. 20, bringing together island residents for a day of fun, community, and philanthropy. This year’s event raised close to $60,000, surpassing previous fundraising efforts and benefiting local nonprofits dedicated to supporting Coronado students.

Held annually, Race the Rock is more than just a race — it’s a celebration of community spirit. Participants embark on a series of 12 quirky challenges scattered across Coronado, all while dressed in creative costumes. From driving golf carts around a maze to singing karaoke, the event combines lighthearted competition with a commitment to a worthy cause.

This year’s proceeds will support the Coronado Schools Foundation, Safe Harbor Coronado, and the Islander Sports Foundation, organizations that provide essential resources and programs for local students.

“Race the Rock is a testament to the power of community,” said Liz Merrill, founder of the event. “It’s heartwarming to see so many people come together—dressed in costumes, tackling challenges, and supporting our students. We’re grateful for the continued enthusiasm and generosity of our participants and sponsors.”

The event concluded with an after-party at Coronado Yacht Club where participants celebrated their achievements and enjoyed refreshments. Prizes were awarded for the fastest teams and best costumes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the day.

Race the Rock 2025 exemplifies the vibrant community spirit of Coronado and its dedication to supporting the next generation of students. Plans are already underway for next year’s event, promising even more fun and opportunities to give back.

For more information and to view photos from Race the Rock 2025, visit www.racetherockcoronado.com.






