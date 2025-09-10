Essential babysitting training for teens

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Youth Babysitter Training Class is back! If your young teen is interested in caring for and mentoring younger children, starting a babysitting business is the perfect way to earn spending money. Offered on Monday, Oct. 13, from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Community Center, this program will train participants on the care and safety required to supervise infants and young children. This four-hour hands-on seminar, where participants will be actively involved, teaches participants ages 11-15 about feeding and diapering babies and toddlers. Also, they will learn how to recognize an emergency, handle choking, and be introduced to infant and child CPR.

Monday, Oct. 13, is a school holiday for CUSD students, making it the perfect day to come learn a new skill on the path to starting a babysitting business. Contact the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department at 619-522-7342 to register by phone or visit the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register to register online.

Direct Link: https://bit.ly/BabysitterTrainingOct13





