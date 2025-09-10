Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Essential babysitting training for teens

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Youth Babysitter Training Class is back! If your young teen is interested in caring for and mentoring younger children, starting a babysitting business is the perfect way to earn spending money. Offered on Monday, Oct. 13, from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Community Center, this program will train participants on the care and safety required to supervise infants and young children. This four-hour hands-on seminar, where participants will be actively involved, teaches participants ages 11-15 about feeding and diapering babies and toddlers. Also, they will learn how to recognize an emergency, handle choking, and be introduced to infant and child CPR.

Monday, Oct. 13, is a school holiday for CUSD students, making it the perfect day to come learn a new skill on the path to starting a babysitting business. Contact the Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Department at 619-522-7342 to register by phone or visit the city’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register to register online.

Direct Link: https://bit.ly/BabysitterTrainingOct13

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Keeping it fresh at Peohe’s

Back to School: Stress Management Presentation for Parents

Preschool Disney Baking & Cooking Class

Coronado’s Instrumental Music Classes Hit a High Note This Fall

Why Do So Many Coronado Locals Feel Stressed—and How Can You Fix It?

Ditch the Treadmill—These 2025 Fitness Trends Are Changing the Game in San Diego

Coronado’s Instrumental Music Classes Hit a High Note This Fall

Armchair Travel: Journey Through the Canadian Rockies

Faces of Recreation Services: Travis Bernard

Fall Classes at the John D. Spreckels Center

Celebrate 20 Years of Fun at the Coronado Community Center

Cooking Workshop: Tacos, Tostadas & Ceviche

Coronado Unified expands robotics and computer science across the district

Sewage flows prompt more beach closures in Coronado

Sharp Coronado: Pharmacy, Emergency Dept. progress, cardiovascular center, thrift store & more updates

Oh so close! Coronadan Ryan Seggerman falls one point short of advancing at US Open Tennis Tournament

Pedal & Stem delivers bouquets of joy by bike

