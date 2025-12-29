Looking deeper at the Coronado Gives campaign

Coronado Gives is raising money for residents and families now through Dec. 31 in partnership with the Coronado Community Foundation, The Coronado Times, and the Coronado Eagle & Journal. Below is a conversation with Michelle Gilmore, CEO of the Coronado Community Foundation.

Is Coronado Gives new this year? I’ve never seen it before.

Yes, it is a first-time media partnership between the Coronado Eagle & Journal and the The Coronado Times. Hosted by the Coronado Community Foundation, the idea is to inspire giving during the Holiday season to immediately and directly impact our Coronado residents, neighbors, and friends.

What inspired the idea for Coronado Gives?

Actually, one of our CCF Founders and Executive Committee Members, Bill Lowman, made the suggestion to host a Coronado campaign for Coronado (inspired by the annual Communities Fund, which has been hosted by the New York Times for more than 100 years). The NYT campaign raises funds annually and then give the funds to identified nonprofits that are impacting their communities for good.

We are so grateful that the publishers of the Eagle and Coronado Times agreed to co-sponsor the campaign. They are both excellent partners to the nonprofits in Coronado. This is another example of them giving back to the community by promoting the fund in their publications at no cost.

What type of needs will the Coronado Gives fund address?

Excellent question. This year, as it is our first run at this type of campaign, we want donors to give to the cause of their choice. From promoting mental health and wellness, animal welfare, education, military families support, to protecting the environment and caring for our local seniors, we have local nonprofits who support one or many of these, making it easy to impact our community with the funds raised directly.

It seems like Coronado residents don’t have a lot of “need.” Do you think people will support the fund?

Yes, I do. As a nonprofit leader in Coronado, I have learned three things:

There is more need in Coronado than people recognize. We have military families struggling to do both holiday gifts and meals, seniors who are on fixed incomes and are living alone after losing a spouse, and single parents trying to pay rent to keep their kids enrolled in our schools. While we have many nonprofit organizations that do great work, many struggle to get outside funding. With our demographics and affluent population, grants and non-local government support are hard to secure. Coronado steps up when asked! There is a giving culture here that is very special. Especially when the impact of the support is seen and felt first-hand. We love to see our neighbors, local youth, and even our pets thrive and feel supported and connected.

Is my gift tax-deductible?

Yes, gifts are 100 percent tax-deductible. Tax receipts will be sent by the Coronado Community Foundation

What is the deadline to make a donation?

The Coronado Gives campaign runs through December 31st. We will distribute funds in January and share the impact through our media partners.

Can I make my gift in honor of a friend or loved one?

Yes, the gift can be in honor of a friend or loved one. Simply add a note in the acknowledgment/dedication field.

I see a few local sponsors for the Coronado Gives Campaign. Is that to support the Coronado Gives funding?

Yes. In fact, joining the Coronado Eagle & Journal and The Coronado Times, local sponsors, including Niccols Design Build and Bo Blumenthal Insurance, have generously donated to help us offset the cost of graphic design and campaign management, so that 100 percent of funds raised go to the community.

How do I make a donation?

Visit our landing page, coronadogives.com, click to donate, and choose the cause that is close to your heart. Every donation, small or large, will make a difference for a resident, family or pet.

Coronado Gives is a project that crowdfunds support for organizations doing good. Learn more, choose your cause, and make your donation here: www.coronadogives.com.



The giving campaign is sponsored by the Coronado Eagle & Journal and The Coronado Times and hosted by the Coronado Community Foundation. All proceeds benefit the residents of Coronado through 501(c)(3) organizations serving the Coronado community. Donors will receive a 100 percent, tax-deductible receipt from the Coronado Community Foundation via email or U.S. Mail. For more information, contact info@ccfcoronado.com.





