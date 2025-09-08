Monday, September 8, 2025
San Diego International Airport prepares for construction on second phase of new Terminal 1

1 min.

Roadway connecting Terminals 1 and 2 closes September 8 with two detour options are available.

Managing Editor
April 13, 2019: Terminal of San Diego airport (SAN). Credit: Boarding Now / iStock

The San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority) is preparing for construction of the second phase (Phase 1B) of the new Terminal 1 (New T1) at San Diego International Airport (SAN).

Beginning September 8, the arrivals roadway connecting Terminals 1 and 2 will close to allow safe access for construction crews to the Phase 1B construction site. Vehicles traveling between the two terminals will be redirected to alternate on-airport routes.

Detailed map of detour routes.

This animated detour map shows the two options for driving from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2. These detours will be in place until Phase 1B is complete in 2028.

 

Pedestrians traveling on foot may use the existing outdoor walkway that connects Terminals 1 and 2 through September 22 to travel between the terminals. Pedestrians can also use the free Terminal Loop Shuttle, which operates daily between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pick up locations are available here.

On the night of September 22, once the final flights have departed, the existing Terminal 1 will permanently close, and is set to be demolished in October.

Phase 1B of the New T1 will be constructed on the site of existing Terminal 1. It will complete construction of the New T1, adding 11 more gates, more passenger amenities including customer lounges, and major infrastructure upgrades.

To stay updated on detours and real-time construction information, visit san.org.

 



Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

