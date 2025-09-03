Thursday, September 4, 2025
Islander Cross Country season opens at Ravens Invite

1 min.
George Green
George Green

Two dozen Islander Cross Country runners opened their season at the Ravens Invite hosted by Canyon Crest Academy last Saturday. There was a three-mile course for the varsity and faster grade-level runners, as well as a 1.5-mile course for the newer runners. Vincent Russo was our top finisher in the 3-mile Senior/Invite race with a PR of 15:44.7, eclipsing his former best over the distance by a minute and 46 seconds.

Vincent Russo had a big PR at the Ravens Meet. Photo by George Green

Andrew Buck also posted a PR by 2-1/2 minutes with a time of 16:52.3. Our third runner was Nathan Ayan (17:06), followed by freshman Evan Russo (Vincent’s little brother with 19:03). Fifth was Anton Youngblood (19:15),  followed by Oscar Alicandri (19:24), Ziggy Raunig (19:25), Finley Maske (19:31), Chace Smith (19:53) and Sebastian Tamariz.

In the 1.5-mile races, our top finisher was Aryton Reyes with a time of  9:08.5 in the frosh/soph race placing 10th. Reyes is currently ranked 14th out of over 150 freshmen in San Diego for the 1.5-mile distance. Our other finishers for the 1.5-mile course were Oliver Surdykowski, Jameson Laaperi, and Timothy Gilbert.

For the girls, Morgan Maske went into the Senior/Invite race with a goal to run under 19 minutes. She did so with a PR time of 18:59.5.

Morgan Maske went under 19 minutes for 3 miles at the Raven Invite. Photo by Golden Flutter Photography

Coronado’s other finishers at 3 miles were Maesan Everitt, Carly DeVore, and Nadia Roos. Vivian Scott was our top finisher in the 1.5-mile heats with a time of 10:24. She was followed by Lily Humphrey (10:50), Annalei Berke, Teaghan Carpinito, Paige Carpinito, and Hanna Burns.

This Saturday is the next race at the Dana Hills Invite held at Dana Hills High School in Dana Point. Then there’s a 2-week training break before the Woodbridge Classic, and another 12 days until the first league meet on October 1.



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

