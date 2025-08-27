Preschool Disney Baking & Cooking Class

This fall, little chefs ages 3–5 can take a delicious trip to the “most magical place on earth” with the Preschool Disney Baking & Cooking Class!

Beginning September 8, the class meets every Monday afternoon in September from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Each week, preschoolers will whip up treats inspired by Disney books, movies, and snacks—joined by the spirit of “Mickey,” “Minnie,” “Donald,” and beloved princesses.

It’s a a delightful mix of food and fun bringing Disney magic into the kitchen!

Register your child today at coronado.ca.us or at 619-522-7342.

Direct Link: bit.ly/DisneyBakingFun





