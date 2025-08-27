Back to School: Stress Management Presentation for Parents

The back-to-school season can be just as stressful for parents as it is for kids. From new routines and earlier bedtimes to homework and creating distraction-free study spaces, the transition can feel overwhelming.

To help parents navigate this busy time, Sharp Coronado Hospital will present a practical guide to managing back-to-school stress on Thursday, September 11, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center.

As a bonus, children ages 5–12 can enjoy supervised activities in a separate community center classroom from 4:45–6:15 p.m., giving parents the chance to fully focus on the presentation.

Advance registration is required (Presentation #4533) at coronado.ca.us or at 619-522-7342. Direct Link: bit.ly/SharpParentEvent





