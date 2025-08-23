SEAL Reunion Weekend Brings the BUD/S Class 29 MAG 7 to Coronado’s Lawn Bowling Green

On August 15, during the UDT/SEAL West Coast Reunion Weekend, Ted Sawyer and the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club hosted a lawn bowling event for the MAG 7 (short for Magnificent Seven), their spouses, relatives, friends, and some fellow brother SEALs at the Spreckels Center’s bowling green in Coronado in tribute to their accomplishments and service to this country. Approximately fifteen indulged in a modest breakfast followed by an instructional lawn bowling session and then bowled a few ends (an ‘end’ is the word for a lawn bowling “round”). Participants enjoyed it so much that they expressed a desire to make it an annual event.

The MAG 7 is comprised of the seven officers that graduated from Class 29 in 1962 and went on to UDT 11 and/or 12. All eventually became SEALs in SEAL Team One.





