Saturday, August 23, 2025
MilitaryPeople

SEAL Reunion Weekend Brings the BUD/S Class 29 MAG 7 to Coronado’s Lawn Bowling Green

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Left to right: LT Perry Wooten USN, LT Willy White USN, CAPT Martin McNair USN, LT Will Sawyer USN, and LT Pete Witter USN. Deceased: CDR John Boyd USN and CAPT Brooks Wrightnour USN. Submitted photo

On August 15, during the UDT/SEAL West Coast Reunion Weekend, Ted Sawyer and the Coronado Lawn Bowling Club hosted a lawn bowling event for the MAG 7 (short for Magnificent Seven), their spouses, relatives, friends, and some fellow brother SEALs at the Spreckels Center’s bowling green in Coronado in tribute to their accomplishments and service to this country. Approximately fifteen indulged in a modest breakfast followed by an instructional lawn bowling session and then bowled a few ends (an ‘end’ is the word for a lawn bowling “round”). Participants enjoyed it so much that they expressed a desire to make it an annual event.

Left to right: Lynn White, LT Willy White USN, LT John Gulick USN, Heather Gulick, Love Wootten, LT Perry Wooten USN, CAPT Martin McNair USN, Margi McNair, LT Will Sawyer USN, Sue Witter, LT Pete Witter USN, Sandy Winter, and CDR Al Winter, USN. Submitted photo

The MAG 7 is comprised of the seven officers that graduated from Class 29 in 1962 and went on to UDT 11 and/or 12. All eventually became SEALs in SEAL Team One.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Paul Stephenson

Military

San Diego Navy Sailor Convicted of Espionage

Military

Vice Adm. Stockdale Leadership Award Presented to CNATTU North Island Couple

Military

Gowns That Give Back: Donate a Dress to Support our Military through Best PCS Ever

People

Meet Your Neighbor: Cheryl “The Shreddar” Woodhouse

People

Dog Dumped on Silver Strand Finds Happy New Life with Coronado Man

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Nursing Students Get a Financial Boost

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Possession of Burglary Tools, Public Intoxication

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Indecent Exposure

News

Woman Dead After Car Crashes into Bay in Coronado

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Resisting an Officer, Criminal Threats

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Resisting an Officer, Elder Abuse, Trespassing

More Local News

San Diego Navy Sailor Convicted of Espionage

Military

Pop Pops Paleta: Creating Moments of Joy with Endless Flavor Combos

Business

Phyllis Scruggs-Soldo (1940-2025)

Obituaries

Gowns That Give Back: Donate a Dress to Support our Military through Best PCS Ever

Military

City Council Agenda: Historic Preservation, Police Officer Recruitment Bonus, TJ Sewage Updates

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Avenue of Heroes: Paul Stephenson