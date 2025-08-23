Avenue of Heroes: Paul Stephenson

Prepared by: Reed Stephenson (son)

Captain Stephenson was born on Nov. 24, 1934, in central Kansas. He graduated from Fort Hays Kansas State College in 1955 and married his wife, Barbara, shortly after. Seventeen days later, he was designated a naval aviator and received his Wings of Gold in 1957.

His first fleet assignment was with VA-192 aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, followed by VA-216 aboard the USS Lexington. In 1961, he served as a U.S. Air Force exchange pilot instructing foreign students. After attending the Naval Postgraduate School, he was assigned as aide to COMFAIRWESTPAC in Atsugi, Japan.

In 1965, Captain Stephenson participated in two consecutive deployments with VA-56 aboard the USS Enterprise, conducting the first naval air combat missions over Vietnam. Following VA-56, he served as a project officer at the Naval Missile Center for the development of the new A-7E aircraft. He then attended the Naval War College in 1971.

His next assignment was as commanding officer of VA-153 aboard the USS Oriskany, which included the conclusion of the Vietnam War and the return of American POWs in 1973. Captain Stephenson’s squadron was recognized for its battle efficiency and flew more combat missions than any other in the air wing.

In 1974, he commanded Air Wing 21 aboard the USS Hancock during its final Vietnam deployment and participated in Operation Eagle Pull, the evacuation of Saigon. Following a three-year tour in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV), Captain Stephenson commanded VX-5 at China Lake, California, where he led testing and evaluation of new aircraft and weapon systems. He next served as commanding officer of Naval Air Station Cubi Point, then as assistant chief of staff for operations at CINCPACFLT, before returning to China Lake to complete his flying career as chief of staff at the Naval Weapons Center.

Captain Stephenson retired in 1986 after more than 30 years of service, having completed four Vietnam combat cruises, 413 combat missions, 1,000 carrier landings, and 6,400 flight hours. His awards include the Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, the Bronze Star, and 38 Air Medals.

His 30 years of service were supported by his wife of 69 years, Barbara, and their three sons, Blair, Grant and Reed, all veterans who collectively served 55 years in the military.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.

The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.





