Vice Adm. Stockdale Leadership Award Presented to CNATTU North Island Couple

Coronado Times Staff
Aviation Maintenance Adminstrationman First Class Toby Lehr (far right), Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island assistant lead petty officer, and his wife, Rebecca (second from right), were presented with the Vice Admiral James and Sybil Stockdale Community Service award by the Coronado Chamber of Commerce during the chamber’s Military Appreciation Day event. Also pictured are (from left): Naval Base Coronado Commanding Officer Capt. Loren Jacobi, Chamber Boardmember Mike Woiwode, and Sid and Taylor Stockdale, sons of VADM and Mrs. Stockdale, who presented the award to the Lehr couple. Photo by Jerron Barnett.

Aviation Maintenance Adminstrationman First Class Toby Lehr, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island assistant lead petty officer, and his wife Rebecca were presented with the Vice Admiral James and Sybil Stockdale Community Service award by the Coronado Chamber of Commerce during the chamber’s Military Appreciation Day event in Spreckels Park on Aug. 3.

The prestigious award recognizes Navy couples who have demonstrated their leadership qualities both professionally and personally.

The Lehr’s “exemplify the spirit of volunteerism through their selfless dedication to the greater San Diego community,” according to their award submission that was endorsed by CNATTU North Island Commanding Officer Cmdr. Robert F. Kersey II.

Over the last year, they contributed “an impressive” 189 hours of volunteer service through many efforts, such as the Adopt-A-Highway program, San Diego Military Outreach Mission, the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station and more.

The couple, humbled after receiving the award, said, “We love to give back to the community because it gives us a good feeling. We are helping out families who are not as fortunate as us. We always like to pay it forward.”

The Lehrs said they are most proud of their efforts through the “SD MOMS” program, where they help out junior military families in the San Diego area.



Coronado Times Staff
