Vice Adm. Stockdale Leadership Award Presented to CNATTU North Island Couple

Aviation Maintenance Adminstrationman First Class Toby Lehr, Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU) North Island assistant lead petty officer, and his wife Rebecca were presented with the Vice Admiral James and Sybil Stockdale Community Service award by the Coronado Chamber of Commerce during the chamber’s Military Appreciation Day event in Spreckels Park on Aug. 3.

The prestigious award recognizes Navy couples who have demonstrated their leadership qualities both professionally and personally.

The Lehr’s “exemplify the spirit of volunteerism through their selfless dedication to the greater San Diego community,” according to their award submission that was endorsed by CNATTU North Island Commanding Officer Cmdr. Robert F. Kersey II.

Over the last year, they contributed “an impressive” 189 hours of volunteer service through many efforts, such as the Adopt-A-Highway program, San Diego Military Outreach Mission, the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station and more.

The couple, humbled after receiving the award, said, “We love to give back to the community because it gives us a good feeling. We are helping out families who are not as fortunate as us. We always like to pay it forward.”

The Lehrs said they are most proud of their efforts through the “SD MOMS” program, where they help out junior military families in the San Diego area.





