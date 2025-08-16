Saturday, August 16, 2025
People

Faces of Recreation Services: Travis Bernard

The City of Coronado Recreation & Golf Services department employs between 125 and 150 part-time staff. With six divisions in the department, the staff handles a wide range of responsibilities. Each month, our department recognizes a part-time staff member who is a valuable and respected member of the team.

This month, we recognize Travis Bernard, Lifeguard at the Aquatics Center. In just one year with the City of Coronado, Travis has proven himself to be an invaluable member of our aquatics team. Always going above and beyond, Travis ensures hourly pool chemical tests are completed, proactively tackles maintenance tasks, and picks up extra shifts whenever needed. His reliability, punctuality, and willingness to mentor new lifeguards sets a high standard for excellence. His dedication and teamwork make him a true asset to our department, and we are proud to honor him as Lifeguard of the Year.

 



