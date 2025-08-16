Avenue of Heroes: George Max Porter

Prepared by: Judy Porter (wife)
George Max Porter was born April 25, 1943, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Jewel and Frances Porter. He was the youngest of four siblings, alongside Leon, Mary, and Helen. Max lived a life marked by dedication, service, and love.
He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy, enlisting during the Vietnam War. Over the course of his 23-year Naval career, he exemplified honor and commitment, leaving an enduring legacy of service. Max served aboard the USS Cadmus (Newport, Rhode Island), USS Buck, USS Sperry (San Diego, California), and USS Tacoma (Tacoma, Washington). He was a plank owner – a member of the commissioning crew – on the USS Tacoma.
Max also served four years at the Naval Communication Station in Lualualei, Hawaii, and completed a one-year unaccompanied tour at the communication station on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. He spent three years as a Navy recruiter in Phoenix, Arizona and retired as a senior chief, with his final duty station supporting the elite Navy SEAL Team.
Following his military retirement, Max continued to share his knowledge and passion for technology by teaching electronics at ITT Technical Institute, where he inspired countless students.
A devoted husband, Max is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Toups Porter. The couple began dating in ninth grade, when Judy asked him to the Sadie Hawkins dance. Together, they traveled the country and built a life filled with love and laughter.
Max was a proud and loving father to two sons: Jeff, a nuclear engineer; and Mark, a retired police sergeant. He was equally proud to welcome his daughters-in-law into the family: Jeff’s wife, Rose Passarella, and Mark’s wife, Lilliana Porter (née Garcia).
He was active in his community as a Scoutmaster and Little League coach. Max had a deep love for baseball and was a loyal San Diego Padres fan, celebrating every win and enduring every loss with equal enthusiasm.
His cheerful spirit and kind heart are deeply missed by all who knew him.