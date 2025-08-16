Avenue of Heroes: George Max Porter

Prepared by: Judy Porter (wife)

George Max Porter was born April 25, 1943, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Jewel and Frances Porter. He was the youngest of four siblings, alongside Leon, Mary, and Helen. Max lived a life marked by dedication, service, and love.

He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy, enlisting during the Vietnam War. Over the course of his 23-year Naval career, he exemplified honor and commitment, leaving an enduring legacy of service. Max served aboard the USS Cadmus (Newport, Rhode Island), USS Buck, USS Sperry (San Diego, California), and USS Tacoma (Tacoma, Washington). He was a plank owner – a member of the commissioning crew – on the USS Tacoma.

Max also served four years at the Naval Communication Station in Lualualei, Hawaii, and completed a one-year unaccompanied tour at the communication station on Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. He spent three years as a Navy recruiter in Phoenix, Arizona and retired as a senior chief, with his final duty station supporting the elite Navy SEAL Team.

Following his military retirement, Max continued to share his knowledge and passion for technology by teaching electronics at ITT Technical Institute, where he inspired countless students.

A devoted husband, Max is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy Toups Porter. The couple began dating in ninth grade, when Judy asked him to the Sadie Hawkins dance. Together, they traveled the country and built a life filled with love and laughter.

Max was a proud and loving father to two sons: Jeff, a nuclear engineer; and Mark, a retired police sergeant. He was equally proud to welcome his daughters-in-law into the family: Jeff’s wife, Rose Passarella, and Mark’s wife, Lilliana Porter (née Garcia).

He was active in his community as a Scoutmaster and Little League coach. Max had a deep love for baseball and was a loyal San Diego Padres fan, celebrating every win and enduring every loss with equal enthusiasm.

His cheerful spirit and kind heart are deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.

The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.





