Advanced Placement (AP) exam scores for 2025 were released by the College Board in early July; and according to the Coronado Unified School District, Coronado High School (CHS) is celebrating strong results. Detailed data will be shared with the public and governing board this fall, but overall numbers show student performance that exceeds pre-pandemic and pre-4×4 transition benchmarks.

In 2025, 368 CHS students took 809 AP exams in 22 different subject areas. Overall, 85 percent of CHS students received a ‘passing’ score of 3, 4, or 5; with 20 percent of those earning the highest score of five. In comparison, in 2019 (pre-pandemic/4×4) CHS students had a pass rate of 84 percent with 19 percent earning the top score of five.

“The numbers are very encouraging,” shared CHS Principal Karin Mellina. “I am excited to share the data with our AP teachers and take a deeper dive into the results together. I am especially proud of the subject areas where we have seen notable growth compared to last year. We look forward to celebrating these successes while continuing our commitment to improvement. Our AP teachers are deeply dedicated to excellence, as are our students!” shared CHS Principal Karin Mellina.

CUSD Senior Director of Learning, Dr. Megan Battle added perspective, “When analyzing AP data, we look at multiple factors including the number of individual students taking exams, total number of exams taken, the overall pass rate, year over year trends and how our results compared to county, state and national numbers.”

“Even with declining enrollment at CHS and the increased availability of community college dual-enrollment options, an alternative to AP as some universities are no longer accepting AP scores for college credit, CUSD saw an increase in participation,” said Dr. Battle. CHS students took 102 more exams this year than last year.

CUSD Superintendent Karl Mueller credited the strong outcomes to “engaged students supported by committed and professional educators,” adding, “Our longitudinal data show that we’re maintaining or exceeding the passing rates we saw before the pandemic and before the bell schedule transition.”

Students enrolled in AP classes are not required to take the exam; and they can take as many AP subject exams as they desire. Tests are scored from 1-5, with scores of 3,4, or 5 generally considered ‘passing’ and evidence of an ability to complete work in an introductory college-level course. A passing score is also potentially eligible to earn general education college credit, depending on the institution.

In all but three subject areas, CHS scores were at or above global average pass rates. Areas of excellence in the data include impressive 100 percent pass rates in Chemistry, Art-Drawing, English Literature & Composition, and Spanish Literature & Culture.

“We are very happy with these results,” said Principal Mellina. “At the same time, the data helps us identify subject areas where we can continue to grow. It’s important to remember that AP scores are just one indicator of college readiness. Through our partnership with Southwestern College, we have significantly expanded access to college-level courses. This past year, CHS students had the opportunity to enroll in seven different courses for college credit.”

These efforts reflect CUSD’s broader commitment to college and career readiness, as outlined in the district’s Portrait of a Graduate initiative. The portrait framework includes Graduate, Adult, and System portraits that work together to support student success in school and beyond.

“Our System portrait includes a commitment to building a high-performing district,” said Superintendent Mueller. “We are proud and excited to see how the values outlined in our portraits are being reflected in our students’ achievements.”

Source: Coronado Unified School District





