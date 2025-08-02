Saturday, August 2, 2025
Military

Avenue of Heroes: Peter Manx Moriarty

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Prepared by: Marcia Karadashian (daughter)

Peter “Pete” Manx Moriarty was born in 1929 in Indianapolis and spent his early years in Annapolis, Maryland. He attended and graduated from St. Paul’s School for Boys in Baltimore. When Pete was 12 years old, the United States entered World War II. During his early teenage years, he often complained to his mother that he had been born too late to join the military and defend his country.

After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Navy as a midshipman. While awaiting active duty, he attended Duke University. Pete was called to active duty in 1949 and was commissioned as an ensign in 1951.

Pete had dreamed of being a Navy pilot since he was a young boy – he even earned his pilot’s license before getting his driver’s license!

In February 1952, Pete married Susan Bush at the North Island Chapel. The newlyweds spent their first few months living in an apartment on Orange Avenue in Coronado. In June 1952, Pete boarded the USS Essex for a Korean deployment.

On Oct. 17, 1952, Pete was covering the rescue of a downed pilot over North Korea when he was shot down. He bailed out of his AD-4 Skyraider and landed in a field, where Korean farmers fired at him. He successfully evaded the farmers and approaching soldiers while under fire and was rescued by a helicopter. At the time, he was one of only five Navy pilots shot down by enemy fire in Korea who returned to tell the tale. Their story was featured in the February 1953 edition of Naval Aviation News, which referred to them as the “Lucky 5.” Pete received a Purple Heart for the mission.

Pete’s flight jacket and the story of the “Lucky 5” are on display at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida.

In 1966, Pete, Susan and their five children were living on Alameda Boulevard in Coronado while Pete served as the safety officer and special weapons pilot for his attack squadron aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard. During this assignment, he completed several tours to Vietnam.

Pete’s final assignment was at the Fleet Logistics Center in Point Loma. His distinguished military career was cut short by his untimely death in 1973.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.
The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.
That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Avenue of Heroes: William Edward Gise

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Donald Crawford

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Robert B. Lindsay

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Dennis A. Costa

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Paul L. Corriere Jr.

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Sarah F. Burns

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Taste of Coronado to Benefit Forever Balboa Park’s Carousel Restoration Project

Community News

Coronado Chamber of Commerce Presents: Military Appreciation Concert in the Park and Awards Ceremony

Community News

Art Outside the Box – Public Invited to Unveiling of Historic-Themed Utility Box Art

Letters to the Editor

Cays Dog Run Fence

Community News

South Bay Survey Shows Concerns About Air Quality, Tap Water, and Living in the Area Due to Tijuana Sewage

Military

Avenue of Heroes: William Edward Gise

More Local News

Rosalie J. Calhoun (1949-2024)

Obituaries

Meet Your Neighbor: Juliane Morris, Volunteering, Connection, and Capturing Moments

People

Meet Your Neighbor: John Polo, on Grief & Kindness

People

Update: Tsunami Advisory Lifted

News

The Exceptional Families Program is Now One Year In and Building Lasting Connections

Community News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

All Suits, No Stakes: “Fantastic Four: First Steps” Plays It Safe