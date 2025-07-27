Midday Sound Bath to be Held Friday, August 29 – Register Early

Step into a space of deep relaxation and inner calm with a Sound Bath led by instructor Lisette, on Friday, August 29, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.

This all-levels class invites participants to experience the soothing vibrations of crystal singing bowls, chimes, and other therapeutic sound tools, all designed to calm the nervous system, release tension, and restore balance.

To enhance comfort, bring a yoga mat, blanket, and pillow. Chairs will be available for those who prefer a seated option. Please plan to arrive early to settle in, as doors will close promptly at noon to maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

Cost: $23 for residents, $29 for nonresidents

To register, visit coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or stop by the John D. Spreckels Center in person.

Space is limited, so early registration is recommended to secure your place.





