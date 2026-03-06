Tickets on sale for Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Coronado’s annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is just around the corner. A fun-filled morning for the whole family awaits on Saturday, April 4 at 9 am. Attendees will gather in the Nautilus Banquet Room at the Coronado Community Center for a breakfast buffet, followed by themed activities for the kids. Children can create Easter crafts, spin the prize wheel, visit with the Easter Bunny, and take part in an Easter Egg Hunt. Bring your camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny and an Easter basket to collect eggs.

Tickets are now on sale. Adults are $25 and children 12 and under are $20. Tickets can be purchased by calling the community center (619-522-7342), visiting the website, or stopping by the front desk.

Guests are encouraged to arrive on time. Breakfast will be served promptly at 9 am, and then there is time for crafts and games before the Bunny makes its appearance and the Easter Egg Hunt begins.





