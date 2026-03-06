Friday, March 6, 2026
Community News

Tickets on sale for Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Coronado’s annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is just around the corner. A fun-filled morning for the whole family awaits on Saturday, April 4 at 9 am. Attendees will gather in the Nautilus Banquet Room at the Coronado Community Center for a breakfast buffet, followed by themed activities for the kids. Children can create Easter crafts, spin the prize wheel, visit with the Easter Bunny, and take part in an Easter Egg Hunt. Bring your camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny and an Easter basket to collect eggs.

Tickets are now on sale. Adults are $25 and children 12 and under are $20. Tickets can be purchased by calling the community center (619-522-7342), visiting the website, or stopping by the front desk.

Guests are encouraged to arrive on time. Breakfast will be served promptly at 9 am, and then there is time for crafts and games before the Bunny makes its appearance and the Easter Egg Hunt begins.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Rooted in history: Celebrating a century of the Coronado Flower Show

Community News

Coronado Rotary to host 30th annual charity golf tournament

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival unveils 2026 branding; badges now on sale; screenwriting competition open

Bridgeworthy

A Diverse Tableau: Gardens of Point Loma and Coronado garden tour to take place March 29

Community News

Coronado ocean water and air quality report – Feb. 19-25, 2026

Community News

She Talks Global Experience on March 7

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Travel Canada’s historic waterways — without leaving town

Community News

Upcoming day trips from the Spreckels Center include Oceanside Museum of Art and Getty Villa

Community News

Discover something new this spring at the John D. Spreckels Center

City of Coronado

Open House event for Coronado recreation jobs

Community News

Lilo & Stitch: A mini musical adventure for young performers

People

Faces of Recreation Services: Jacob Sirois

More Local News

Birrieria El Rey: The king of birria in Golden Hill

Bridgeworthy

Ruth Agnes Nienberg (1921-2025)

Obituaries

Navy establishes first west coast information warfare squadron in Coronado

Military

Coronado Island Film Festival unveils 2026 branding; badges now on sale; screenwriting competition open

Community News

US denies Iranian claim of missile strike on Coronado-based carrier; confirms 4 US servicemember deaths

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Birrieria El Rey: The king of birria in Golden Hill