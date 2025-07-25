Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Indecent Exposure

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers July 12 to 18.
Arrests:
DUI
July 14: An 43-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.
Burglary
July 14: A 39-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for second-degree burglary of a commercial building or structure, a charge that carries a potential penalty of up to three years in prison.
Assault with a deadly weapon
July 14: A 26-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon, which carries a potential penalty of two to four years in prison.
DUI
July 16: A 25-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.
DUI
July 17: A `7-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.
Indecent exposure
July 18: A 47-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for indecent exposure, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, and mandatory sex offender registration.
Incidents reported:
July 12
- General disturbance: 2
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Grand theft: 1
- Vandalism: 1
- Temporary restraining order violation: 1
- Stolen vehicle report: 1
- Stolen vehicle recovery: 1
- Traffic accident, minor injuries: 1
- Welfare check: 2
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
July 13
- Burglary: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Temporary restraining order violation: 1
- DUI: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Noise disturbance: 3
July 14
- Assault with a deadly weapon: 1
- Noise disturbance: 2
- Grand theft: 1
- Reckless driving: 3
- Trespassing: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Traffic accident, minor injuries: 1
July 15
- General disturbance: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 2
- Petty theft: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Temporary restraining order violation: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Vandalism
July 16
- General disturbance: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- DUI: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Welfare check: 2
- Temporary restraining order violation: 1
July 17
- Suspicious vehicle: 2
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 2
- DUI: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Petty theft: 2
- Grand theft: 1
- Indecent exposure: 1
- Reckless driving: 2
- Welfare check: 1
- Stolen vehicle report (unfounded):1
July 18
- Indecent exposure: 1
- Forgery/fraud: 2
- Petty theft: 1
- Domestic violence: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Reckless driving: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Noise disturbance: 2