Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Indecent Exposure

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers July 12 to 18.

Arrests:

DUI

July 14: An 43-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

Burglary

July 14: A 39-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for second-degree burglary of a commercial building or structure, a charge that carries a potential penalty of up to three years in prison.

Assault with a deadly weapon

July 14: A 26-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon, which carries a potential penalty of two to four years in prison.

DUI

July 16: A 25-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

DUI

July 17: A `7-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

Indecent exposure

July 18: A 47-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for indecent exposure, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, and mandatory sex offender registration.

Incidents reported:

July 12

General disturbance: 2

Noise disturbance: 1

Grand theft: 1

Vandalism: 1

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

Stolen vehicle report: 1

Stolen vehicle recovery: 1

Traffic accident, minor injuries: 1

Welfare check: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 1

July 13

Burglary: 1

Petty theft: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

DUI: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Noise disturbance: 3

July 14

Assault with a deadly weapon: 1

Noise disturbance: 2

Grand theft: 1

Reckless driving: 3

Trespassing: 1

Welfare check: 1

General disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Traffic accident, minor injuries: 1

July 15

General disturbance: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 2

Petty theft: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

Trespassing: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Vandalism

July 16

General disturbance: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

DUI: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Welfare check: 2

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

July 17

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Noise disturbance: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 2

DUI: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Petty theft: 2

Grand theft: 1

Indecent exposure: 1

Reckless driving: 2

Welfare check: 1

Stolen vehicle report (unfounded):1

July 18

Indecent exposure: 1

Forgery/fraud: 2

Petty theft: 1

Domestic violence: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Welfare check: 1

General disturbance: 1

Noise disturbance: 2





