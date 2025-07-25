Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Indecent Exposure

Friday, July 25, 2025
The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers July 12 to 18.

Arrests:

DUI
July 14: An 43-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

Burglary
July 14: A 39-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for second-degree burglary of a commercial building or structure, a charge that carries a potential penalty of up to three years in prison.

Assault with a deadly weapon
July 14: A 26-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for assault with a deadly weapon, which carries a potential penalty of two to four years in prison.

DUI
July 16: A 25-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

DUI
July 17: A `7-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

Indecent exposure
July 18: A 47-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for indecent exposure, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, and mandatory sex offender registration.

Incidents reported:

July 12

  • General disturbance: 2
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Grand theft: 1
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Temporary restraining order violation: 1
  • Stolen vehicle report: 1
  • Stolen vehicle recovery: 1
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

July 13

  • Burglary: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Temporary restraining order violation: 1
  • DUI: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 3

July 14

  • Assault with a deadly weapon: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 2
  • Grand theft: 1
  • Reckless driving: 3
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Traffic accident, minor injuries: 1

July 15

  • General disturbance: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 2
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Temporary restraining order violation: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Vandalism

July 16

  • General disturbance: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • DUI: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Temporary restraining order violation: 1

July 17

  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 2
  • DUI: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Petty theft: 2
  • Grand theft: 1
  • Indecent exposure: 1
  • Reckless driving: 2
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Stolen vehicle report (unfounded):1

July 18

  • Indecent exposure: 1
  • Forgery/fraud: 2
  • Petty theft: 1
  • Domestic violence: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Reckless driving: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 2



