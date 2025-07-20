Monday, July 21, 2025
Dining

Summer Slurping, The Joy of Cold Ramen

5 min.
Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdall

I hate cold soup. I’m not a fan of gazpacho, and cold melon in a bowl is not my thing. I like hot things hot and cold things cold. I’ve seen cold ramen on summer menus for the past few years, but it’s not something I’ve ever been interested in trying. My daughter, much like my eldest son, is now obsessed with ramen. She has become a one-trick pony and will choose to go for ramen nine out of ten times if the choice is up to her.

Tsukemen is ramen, just grip it, dip it, and repeat.

I wanted to write an article about June gloom and a hot bowl of ramen, but June gloom never really materialized, and the weather has seemed unusually hot this year. So, there we were in a relatively new ramen spot, Baikohken in Hillcrest, and it was eighty-five degrees out. I noticed that they were running a special on a cold bowl of ramen, so I decided to give it a try, not having high expectations.

Lime Wheels in Baikohken’s version of cold ramen.

The menu read as follows: Chilled Chicken Citrus Ramen, cold chicken broth with noodles, tender chicken chashu, cilantro, onion, sprouts, and fresh lime. Light, refreshing, and perfect for summer. It sounded inviting on such a hot day. What happened next was a delightful surprise. All of a sudden, I’ve come to like Green Eggs and Ham. I will eat cold ramen on a boat, I will eat it in a moat, I will eat it here, I will eat it there, I will eat cold ramen everywhere.

Chilled Chicken Citrus Ramen, Baikohken Ramen Hillcrest.

The chicken broth was clear and defatted. It was not room temperature but actually cold as if straight from the fridge. The noodles where cooked then blanched in an ice bath. The citrus flavor really stood out and there where tiny droplets of sesame oil that added a distinct pop that made things fun and exciting. The chicken was poached and had a delicate mouth feel. There were chopped red onions and sprouts that added a fun crunch to the delicate mix. I used my spoon to create a perfect bite with a little bit of each topping, while still getting some of that delicate broth. The crowning jewels were the lime wheels and cilantro, which tie everything together. I now squeeze these wheels into my broth for an added citrus pop.

Spicy cold Dipping Noodle, Hiro Nori, Hillcrest.

If Baikohken had good cold ramen, there had to be more out there. I quickly went to my ramen list, the list is life. Hiro Nori in Hillcrest is one of my favorite spots, and they did not disappoint. Hiro Nori had a fun, chilled tsukemen ramen. For those unfamiliar with tsukemen, it is a style of ramen where the noodles and broth are served separately. The noodles are meant to be dipped in the sauce before eating. The broth is usually more intensely flavored, leaning more towards a sauce than a broth. Hiro Nori’s version consists of cold noodles served with a side of broth that contains actual ice cubes. The wow factor here was palpable. There were lime wedges to squeeze over your noodles, and the dipping sauce was refreshingly cold and spicy. The menu read as follows: Spicy Cold Dipping Noodle, bonito dashi broth with chili oil, cold noodle with pork chashu, bamboo, bean sprouts, egg, and spinach. The two cold bowls of ramen I had now experienced could not have been more different, so I was glad I didn’t have to pick a favorite.

Hiyashi Chuka, chilled Chinese style ramen at The Bowl in Ocean Beach.

The quest continued on a recent trip to Ocean Beach, where, once again, my daughter Sasha was requesting ramen on a particularly hot day. We found ourselves at a relatively new spot on Newport Avenue called The Bowl. Sasha loves this spot because the menu is diverse and the many televisions are always playing Japanese cartoons and anime. Lucky for me, The Bowl offered yet another style of cold ramen called hiyashi chuka, which translates to chilled Chinese style. The menu read as follows: Cold Ramen, tangy soy sesame broth, topped with kani kama, kimchee tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, kaiware, goma, avocado, and negi. There may be a few ingredients I need to unpack for you. Kani kama is imitation crab meat, kaiware are daikon radish sprouts, goma are sesame seeds, and negi are green onions.

Chef and part owner of The Bowl in OB, Jeff Shaefer, serving his version of cold ramen.

Chef and part-owner of The Bowl, Jeff Shaefer, brought out my cold ramen, and he explained that he had studied cooking in Osaka. We discussed the various versions of cold ramen around San Diego, and I soon realized how special this dish was, as most ramen shops do not offer this refreshing summer take on the traditional dish.

Soupless Ramen on the special board at Nozaru Ramen Bar.

After reviewing my list and making a few phone calls, I estimate that there was only one more spot with a cold ramen offering. There is a funky little restaurant in Normal Heights called Nozaru Ramen Bar. I love this place as it has fun riffs on traditional ramen styles. Nozaru offered yet another take for this cold ramen obsession of mine. They simply served chilled noodles minus the broth. Nozaru called it Soupless Ramen, and the menu read as follows: Garlic Noodle, Pork/Chicken, Bok Choy, Green Onion, Egg. Nozaru embraces the punk rock spirit of ramen, and this dish didn’t disappoint. You want cold noodles? We’ve got those. There you have it. Why mess with an entirely different broth? I loved the pure simplicity of this dish.

Garlic noodles, pork, bok-choy, green onion, and a ramen egg, no broth needed. Nozaru, Normal Heights.

Cold ramen has been a staple in Japan since the 1930s, as the country can get extremely hot and humid during the summer months. However, according to my sources at various ramen spots around town, cold ramen is not wildly popular; instead, it has a cult-like following, and here in the local area, it is just starting to gain traction. As soon as the temperature rises, I now begin to crave it; I am now officially a member of the cult. This historical context adds a layer of appreciation to the dish, and it’s fascinating to see how a traditional Japanese summer dish is making its way into the local food scene. It is a new obsession I can’t get enough of. If you find a good cold bowl of noodles somewhere else, I hope you will let me know. Here’s to summer slurping cold noodles. 

Soupless Ramen at Nozaru in Normal Heights.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Clyde Van Arsdall
Clyde Van Arsdallhttps://oliveavenuesupperclub.com/
Clyde is a trained chef that has worked in hospitality for nearly 40 years. In addition to cooking, he is a freelance food writer and storyteller. Clyde is a third-generation Coronado local, CHS graduate, and father of three. He also owns and operates Olive Avenue Supper Club, a boutique catering company specializing in culinary experiences. You can follow his culinary journey on Instagram @oliveavenuesuppper and read all his stories at www.oliveavenuesupper.comHave a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Crack Taco Shop Coming to Orange Ave, Origins at Seaside Market

Dining

Fork n’ Film Debuts at Hotel del Coronado

Dining

Roppongi and Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza Land on the Sand in Imperial Beach  

Bridgeworthy

Turf Supper Club, Grilling up Nostalgia One Steak at a Time

Bridgeworthy

Fernside, Boozy Slushees and a Whole Lot More

Bridgeworthy

Oodles of Noodles, Weekly Trips to OB Noodle House

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Bridgeworthy

Oodles of Noodles, Weekly Trips to OB Noodle House

Bridgeworthy

Everything for the Hangover, The Cure is in Barrio Logan

Bridgeworthy

Chinatown May Have San Diego’s Coolest Happy Hour

Dining

The Deli Case at Garage Buona Forchetta, and Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Sandwich

Bridgeworthy

Barrio Burger – A Chicano Restaurant Serving Burgers with a Fusion of Mexican and American Flavors

Bridgeworthy

Escape to The Outpost by Valley Farms, Day Trips to Mt. Laguna

More Local News

In a Compromise, Coronado Will Phase In Higher Affordable Housing Fees

City of Coronado

In the Name of Safety, City Will Fence Cays Dog Park

City of Coronado

Crack Taco Shop Coming to Orange Ave, Origins at Seaside Market

Business

Fire Chief Jayson Summers and the Coronado Fire Department Team Receive 2025 Rotary Peacemaker Award

Community News

Nico DiMatteo Receives Top Scholarship from Padres Foundation

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 10-16, 2025