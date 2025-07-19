Avenue of Heroes: William Edward Gise

Prepared by: Darlene Lovell Parker (liaison)

William Edward Gise was born on Feb. 23, 1912, in Los Angeles. After completing high school, he attended the University of California, Los Angeles, earning his degree in 1934. Following his graduation, William was commissioned into the U.S. Marine Corps and earned his Naval Aviator wings in July 1939 at NAS Pensacola, Florida, ready to serve his country.

William married Mary Allen, the daughter of Rear Admiral Allen, and they had one son, William. In 1940, the family moved to the charming town of Coronado, and it’s no surprise that at that moment, his son, “Bill” Gise, became a lifelong Coronado resident.

On Jan. 8, 1943, with World War II in full force, VFM-124 squadron departed San Diego aboard USS Lurline, bound for the South Pacific under the command of Major William Gise. On Feb. 12, 1943, the squadron’s 24 F4U Corsairs landed on Guadalcanal. While it was a rough start, the Marines quickly settled in and began to exploit the aircraft’s impressive performance. Soon, it become known to the Japanese as “Whistling Death,” while the Corsair pilots referred to it as “Bent Wing Widow Maker.”

On May 13, 1943, Major Gise led a squadron of 15 Corsairs on a mission to intercept Japanese reconnaissance bombers near the Russell Islands. The Corsairs engaged in a fierce dogfight with A6M2 Zeros from the 204th Kokutai of the Imperial Japanese Navy. In their first major combat in the region, the Corsairs emerged victorious, claiming 16 Zeros shot down, though four U.S. planes were lost. Major Gise was among those who did not return – reported missing in action during the battle and later officially listed as killed in action on May 14, 1945.

He was posthumously promoted to Lt Colonel and awarded the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross “for heroism and extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight, in actions against enemy Japanese forces in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II.” Lt Colonel Gise is memorialized at the Tablets of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines.

Lt Colonel Gise’s military career, though short, was marked by his versatility, inspiring leadership, and undeniable legacy of camaraderie, courage, and true grit. Semper Fi Devil Dog!

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 293 hometown heroes to date. On May 17, 2025, another 16 were honored. City staff and dedicated volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Avenue of Heroes program – ten years of telling the stories of courage, sacrifice, and service that are woven into the fabric of Coronado.

The inspiration for the program emerged in 2011, when the community spontaneously came together to honor the passage of two fallen Navy SEALs to their final resting place. As news spread, members of the local Rotary Club handed out American flags, and residents lined Fourth Street in solemn tribute. As the procession neared the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting his fallen comrades. In that moment, it became clear: Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. Since then, the Avenue of Heroes has served as a powerful reminder of Coronado’s deep military roots and legacy of service.





