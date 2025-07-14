CJWC Awards Four Marilyn Foster Scholarships for 2025

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club (CJWC) awarded FOUR Marilyn Foster Scholarships for the graduating class of 2025. Many applications were received by CJWC this year with some incredible entries and stories of overcoming adversity and the desire to change communities for the better through service. The awardees are Olivia McKissick, Jaya Jost, Alivia Schmidgal and Chloe Quarles – each received $2500 for a total donation of $10,000 in scholarships.

“These four young women truly embody the spirit of Mrs. Marilyn Foster,” said Jamie O’Grady, Co-Chair of CJWC Marilyn Foster Scholarship Committee. “Just as Marilyn believed a community’s strength lies in its people, these scholarship winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to service and promise for future contributions. They are the next generation of engaged citizens who will undoubtedly continue to enrich their communities, leaving their own lasting legacies.”

Jost was a multi-sport athlete at CHS and involved with the National Honor Society, Emerald Keepers, Junior Optimists, Surfrider, and the crochet club, while also currently training to be an EMT through Miramar Community College. She will be attending UCLA this fall, majoring in chemical and biomolecular engineering.

Schmidgal was a cheerleader for both sideline and competition as well as eight years with the Cheer Force Worlds team. She worked on the CHS school newspaper and was a National Honor Society member. Science and engineering will be her focus at USC in the fall with the ultimate goal of becoming a military physician.

McKissick will attend UNC Chapel Hill this fall to pursue medicine and become a physician. At CHS she was a part of CoSA Visual Arts, National Honor Society, Junior Optimists, and the long distance track team, while she also worked at a local business, and found ways to express her artistic passion throughout town.

Quarles is a competitive swimmer who was the varsity swim team captain at CHS. She also served in the Associated Student Body, the National Honor Society and the Best Buddies program. She plans to major in biology and physiology at UNLV to build a foundation to go on to medical school.

The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Mrs. Marilyn Foster who was known for her steadfast dedication to serving the Coronado community. She was best known for her involvement as a military spouse, an award-winning gardener. and an active member of the CJWC. Foster believed that a community is only as strong as the people who make it. This scholarship is aimed at identifying the next generation of women who have and will continue to contribute to their communities like Marilyn Foster and recognizes graduating high school young women from Coronado who show promise for exceptional community service now and in the future and will be furthering their education the following year. This is the sixteenth year awarding the scholarship to graduating high school young women from Coronado.

coronadojuniorwomans.org





